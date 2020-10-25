Truex penalized, crew chief ejected after Texas inspection issue

Truex, as well as the No. 49 of Chad Finchum and the No. 96 of Daniel Suarez failed inspection twice Sunday at TMS.

NASCAR has also confiscated the spoiler of Truex's No. 19 machine. The at-track penalties were severe and likely place the 2017 NCS champion in a must-win situation.

Truex entered Texas 23 points below the cut line, but the loss of 20 driver and owner points will place him 43 points back with two races remaining in the Round of 8. He will also start from the rear for Sunday's race, losing sixth place on the grid.

Additionally, his crew chief James Small has been ejected from the race track and the team has been assessed a $35,000 fine.

Related video