Subscribe
Previous / Noah Gragson on Talladega: "It was a good day until it wasn't"
NASCAR Cup Interview

Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes

The results of what NASCAR called a productive discussion with its Cup Series drivers over the weekend at Talladega will guide upcoming changes to its short track and road course aero package.

Jim Utter
By:
Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes

Many drivers said they could tell no difference in the racing two weeks ago at Martinsville, Va., with the new package, or in some instances, thought it was worse than last year.

Officially, the race featured five cautions (two for stage breaks) and three green flag passes for the lead. Two combined to lead 244 of the 400 laps.

As part of a scheduled meeting with Cup drivers Saturday morning at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, NASCAR officials as well as representatives from tire supplier Goodyear discussed several options for the series to try to improve the racing product this season.

“I commend all of our drivers. Kevin (Harvick), Denny (Hamlin), (Michael) McDowell – a lot of them spoke openly about what they were feeling with the short track package,” Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, told Motorsport.com.

“We’re three races into that – three ovals and one road course – so obviously we had all that data. We had all of our staff, including from the R&D Center, and in collaboration with the drivers and Goodyear, we discussed what levers we can pull, what opportunities may be in front of us.”

Read Also:

Hamlin said he left the meeting “very optimistic” with the discussion, and believed one area that could be addressed is a change in the tire compounds.

According to Hamlin, Goodyear officials said the debut of the Next Gen car last year and its 18-inch wheels, shorter sidewalls and wider contact patch prompted them to be conservative and “very common” with the design of the tires.

“We feel like we’re comfortable enough now to start mixing that up and really start getting more aggressive with our tire compounds,” Hamlin said. “That’s fantastic news for us and hopefully for competition here in the next few months.”

More testing to come

Sawyer said he expects NASCAR will do some additional testing – likely at Phoenix or Richmond, Va. – after the information from the meeting is dissected back at the R&D Center.

“There’s not one lever that you could ever pull and say, ‘That’s it.’ There’s a lot of things that go into it,” he said. “You’ve got horsepower, you got tires, you got aero, you got the speed of short tracks vs. intermediates vs. superspeedways. All of those things factor into the racing result.

“I don’t know that one particular thing came out of (the meeting) but there was a lot of discussion about the tires. Goodyear has done a phenomenal job and will help us work through whatever the next development with tires looks like.

“This car has a wide tire – there’s more tire on the race track. Therefore, the way the aerodynamics work has changed as well.”

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, NEGU Chevrolet Camaro

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, NEGU Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Noah Gragson on Talladega: "It was a good day until it wasn't"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Noah Gragson on Talladega: "It was a good day until it wasn't"

Noah Gragson on Talladega: "It was a good day until it wasn't"

NASCAR Cup
Talladega

Noah Gragson on Talladega: "It was a good day until it wasn't" Noah Gragson on Talladega: "It was a good day until it wasn't"

Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact

Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact

NASCAR Cup
Talladega

Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

WEC WEC

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe