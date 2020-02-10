Three takeaways from a wild first weekend at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
269 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Analysis

Three takeaways from a wild first weekend at Daytona

shares
comments
Three takeaways from a wild first weekend at Daytona
By:
Feb 10, 2020, 10:29 PM

Obviously, the first weekend at Daytona International Speedway produced a lot of wrecked cars but what else did we learn from the opening of Speedweeks?

Crash at the restart
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally and Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Pure Farmland, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards / Peak
Front row: Pole sitter #47: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SiriusXM
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries and Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sports Clips
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's wreck
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AdventHealth and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew Zero Sugar and Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sports Clips wreck
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles

NASCAR teams have only had two days of track activity, so it’s hard to make any sweeping conclusions from the start of the 2020 season.

But here are three important takeaways from a weekend consisting of practice, Daytona 500 qualifying and the Busch Clash:

Hendrick Motorsports – and its engines – still have the speed at superspeedways. There is no HMS driver on the pole this year in the 500 for the first time since 2014, but a Hendrick engine did power Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to the top spot for the season opener on Sunday. That makes six consecutive 500 poles for HMS’ engine department. And HMS drivers weren’t far behind Stenhouse in the qualifying results. Alex Bowman locked in a front row starting spot for the 500 by qualifying second. Everyone else will have to race for their starting position but Chase Elliott, William Byron and Jimmie Johnson all posted qualifying speeds in the top-eight. Clearly, HMS’s superspeedway engines remain tops in the Cup Series right now. They have also had a lot of speed in the race in recent years but the last time a Hendrick driver won the 500 race (Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2014) is also the last time a Hendrick driver didn’t start the race from the pole. Could that happen again?

Read Also:

Blocking is still a big part of superspeedway racing – as are the complaints about it from drivers, including some who block themselves. It’s very clear that none of the Cup Series drivers like blocking in superspeedway racing but it’s also clear that they all do it at some point or another as it provides virtually the only way to protect the lead when a driver is out front, particularly at the end of the race. It’s also clear most drivers think other drivers don’t know how to block properly when they are blocking. Of course, the same is likely said of them by others. Blocking is of course not illegal in NASCAR and although there are probably “good” and “bad” ways about utilizing it, it has become a necessary evil in this type of racing. Joey Logano got the brunt of criticism in Sunday’s Busch Clash for trying to block an advance by Kyle Busch, even taking shots from his Penske teammate Brad Keselowski. My answer for Logano’s critics? Don’t hate the player, hate the game. You do whatever it takes to win. I promise you a driver’s team expects nothing less.

Read Also:

Without a charter, Daniel Suarez and Gaunt Brothers Racing are going to have a difficult time, at least in the early going. Everyone seemed pleased Daniel Suarez put a last-minute deal together to remain a fulltime driver in the Cup Series this season, moving over to Gaunt Brothers. However, this was no easy task. You simply don’t go from a part-time organization to fulltime team fielding two cars per weekend for 36 weekends in less than a month’s time without some bumps and hiccups along the way. Suarez’s most immediate problem is the team’s lack of a charter, which locks a team into the race field each week. Suarez is going to have to race his way in.

That will be easier some weeks than others based on car counts, but Daytona may be the team’s biggest obstacle. Suarez was hoping to post a speed fast enough in Sunday’s qualifying to ensure a spot in the field for non-charter teams, but when he ran practice on Saturday he discovered that wasn’t likely going to be the case. He was right. Suarez now has to out-run three other non-charter teams in his qualifying race Thursday to make the 500 field. The good news is his No. 96 Toyota seemed to draft well in practice. The bad news is – as we saw in the Busch Clash – it’s very easy to get caught up in an incident not of your doing. Suarez will face the ultimate test in racing – trying to be patient and aggressive at the same time – as he navigates his qualifying race. This may be his biggest test yet of his Cup career.

Read Also:

Next article
Keselowski slams teammate Logano's "dumb move" in Clash

Previous article

Keselowski slams teammate Logano's "dumb move" in Clash

Next article

Axalta and Hendrick extend partnership through 2027

Axalta and Hendrick extend partnership through 2027
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Final Practice
Sun 9 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
00:35
11:35
Race
Mon 10 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
04:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The dramatic shift Honda needs for F1 2020

2
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

3
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

4
Formula 1

Grosjean opens up on reputation, social media abuse

5
Formula 1

Brawn wants F1 to ditch "gin palace" motorhomes

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup
Sep 10, 2019

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Axalta and Hendrick extend partnership through 2027
NAS

Axalta and Hendrick extend partnership through 2027

Three takeaways from a wild first weekend at Daytona
NAS

Three takeaways from a wild first weekend at Daytona

Keselowski slams teammate Logano's "dumb move" in Clash
NAS

Keselowski slams teammate Logano's "dumb move" in Clash

Daniel Suarez: "We have to race hard" to make Daytona 500
NAS

Daniel Suarez: "We have to race hard" to make Daytona 500

Erik Jones wins crash-filled Busch Clash with push from Hamlin
NAS

Erik Jones wins crash-filled Busch Clash with push from Hamlin

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.