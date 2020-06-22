NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Monday Race in progress . . .
Follow live
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

Talladega Cup race halted by rain with Reddick out front

shares
comments
Talladega Cup race halted by rain with Reddick out front
By:
Jun 22, 2020, 8:55 PM

Monday’s rain-delayed GEICO 500 was halted after 57 of a scheduled 188 laps with Tyler Reddick out front as storms again covered the area of Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry and Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry lead the field at the race start

With only two laps remaining in the first 60-lap stage, Reddick will win the stage once the race returns to caution.

Should the race be unable to restart Monday, it will resume at noon ET Tuesday and broadcast live on Fox Sports.

When the race was halted, Reddick was followed by Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch.

The race must reach Lap 97 for it to be considered an official event.

Martin Truex Jr., who started on the pole due to a random draw, led the first four laps until Denny Hamlin powered around him and into the lead on Lap 5 thanks to a push from Kyle Busch.

Logano got a push and moved into the lead on Lap 9. Hamlin reclaimed the lead on Lap 11 coming off Turn 4.

Logano, with a push from Keselowski, moved back into the lead on Lap 15. Hamlin grabbed the lead back on Lap 18.

Brad Keselowski again shoved Logano back into the top spot on Lap 24 as the Penske teammates ran the high line around the track.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 26 to allow teams to check tire wire. All the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Logano the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 30, Logano was followed by Ryan Blaney and Hamlin.

With 155 laps to go in the race, Logano remained out front followed by Kyle Busch, Blaney and Hamlin.

With William Byron in tow, Kyle Busch moved into the lead on Lap 36 for the first time in the race. Logano reclaimed the top spot on Lap 37 thanks to help from Blaney.

With 20 laps left in the first stage, Byron took the lead for the first time with Hamlin racing him side-by-side. Hamlin edged out front on Lap 42.

On Lap 43, Logano with the help of his teammates, drove past Hamlin and into the top spot. Hamlin reclaimed the lead on the following lap.

Bowman, with help from Reddick, got a shove to the front on Lap 46 but Logano reclaimed the lead on Lap 47. With 10 laps to go in the stage, Bowman reclaimed the top spot.

On Lap 53, Reddick got a shove into the lead followed by Logano and Bowman.

Hamlin fell off the pace on Lap 54 as he appeared to have a flat tire and was forced to pit under green.

On Lap 57, caution was displayed for rain in Turn 1 while Hamlin’s team was still working on his car on pit road. Cars were soon brought down on pit road as the red flag was displayed with Reddick in the lead.

Six cars had to start the race from the rear of the field – Byron and Garrett Smithley for failing inspection twice; Joey Gase for failing inspection three times; and Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Suarez and B.J. McLeod for unapproved adjustments.

Read Also:

NASCAR confirms FBI investigation into noose incident

NASCAR confirms FBI investigation into noose incident
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Author Jim Utter

