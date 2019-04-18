Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Sonoma Raceway adds new viewing area to famed Carousel

shares
comments
Sonoma Raceway adds new viewing area to famed Carousel
By:
26m ago

NASCAR’s return to the use of “The Carousel” at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway this season also means a new fan viewing area for the race.

Last year, Sonoma announced its annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race would return to the original 12-turn road course, including the famed “Carousel,” as part of the track’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration.

This week the track announced it had rebranded the peninsula between Turns 1 and 6 in the Carousel as “The Point.” The new fan viewing area will offer up close views of both corners as well as a direct line of sight to the start/finish line and flag stand.

The Point will be upgraded with a 1,550-square-foot Humboldt Redwood shade structure, more than 700 feet of stand-up bars along the fence line and new food and beverage locations.

Access to the area is free to all fans with a ticket, and terrace seating is available on the hillside adjacent to Turn 1.

Track Map of The Point at Sonoma Raceway

Track Map of The Point at Sonoma Raceway

Photo by: Sonoma Raceway

“With all the twists and turns of the Sonoma Raceway road course, every fan has their own opinion of the best place to watch the races,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “The Point adds one more terrific viewing option; not to mention a fun place to hang out.”

The Carousel, which plunges from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 before dropping onto the raceway’s longest straightaway into the Turn 7 hairpin, has been the site of many memorable moments in the raceway’s history, including Dale Earnhardt’s critical pass of Mark Martin in 1995 on his way to his first-ever NASCAR road-course victory.

The full length road course layout of 2.52 miles, which features the carousel, was utilized starting in the 1989 season, which was the first season during which a Cup Series race was contested at the track. Starting in the 1998 season, the 1.99-mile track layout was used.

With the change to the full course length, the June 23 Cup race will now consist of 90 laps with Stage 1 ending after Lap 20 and Stage 2 following Lap 40.

Next article
NASCAR to debut Gen-7 components in 2019 All-Star Race

Previous article

NASCAR to debut Gen-7 components in 2019 All-Star Race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso unlikely to remain with Toyota for 2019/20
WEC / Breaking news

Alonso unlikely to remain with Toyota for 2019/20

8h ago
Horner: Gasly needs to tweak driving style to suit RB15 Article
Formula 1

Horner: Gasly needs to tweak driving style to suit RB15

Ferrari "got it wrong" in favouring Vettel, says Berger Article
Formula 1

Ferrari "got it wrong" in favouring Vettel, says Berger

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
NASCAR to debut Gen-7 components in 2019 All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to debut Gen-7 components in 2019 All-Star Race

NASCAR Roundtable: Grading the new aero package
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: Grading the new aero package

Ganassi supportive of Larson and Chevrolet despite struggles
NASCAR Cup

Ganassi supportive of Larson and Chevrolet despite struggles

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.