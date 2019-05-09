Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Roundtable: Dover aero package and Kansas predictions

shares
comments
Roundtable: Dover aero package and Kansas predictions
1h ago

On this week's NASCAR Roundtable, we discuss JGR's winning ways, how the aero package can be improved after Dover and what to expect at Kansas speedway.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry FDNY Foundation, Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Miller Lite, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Brakes
Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta, Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Caterpillar
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sirius XM
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries celebrates after winning
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express wins his second Daytona 500
Race winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Light
Race winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Light
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew celebrates
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew celebrates
Johnny Sauter, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150 Tenda Heal
Race Winner Johnny Sauter, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150 Tenda Heal
Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Safelite AutoGlass and Brett Moffitt, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra

Dover was another race where we saw a limited number of cautions and drivers able to pull the cars back after getting sideways. Do you think the new rules package is giving the cars too much downforce?

Jim Utter: Well, there is certainly more downforce than last season. But the previous three seasons, NASCAR had taken downforce away from the cars and there was no corresponding increase in cautions. I wouldn't know how to judge whether someone made a good save because of their talent or because the car is easier to drive. Other than wanting the cars to have some common elements to them at every race, I never understood why NASCAR decided to utilize any form of the aero package at tracks less than 1.5-miles in length. Most complaints about the quality of racing have always been directed at intermediate tracks.

Nick DeGroot: The cars are so planted to the ground that this is no surprise. It's not just about the lack of cautions, but the cars don't seem to be on the ragged edge anymore. We don't want it to become slot car racing. NASCAR should work to get the cars back off the ground and I believe you'd see an immediate increase in the on-track action.

Tim Southers: I don’t know if more downforce is to blame or not but it did appear that the drivers have adapted to the new package pretty well. I also think the talent level of the drivers has something to do with the limited cautions.

Joe Gibbs Racing has won seven of the first 11 Cup Series races this season with three of their four drivers already scoring at least two wins. Do you see Erik Jones winning anytime soon for JGR?

Jim: I have little doubt Erik Jones will end up in Victory Lane this season and likely more than once. It took a little time for Martin Truex Jr. to get on the same level as Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch and he's now won two of the past three races. Sooner rather than later I see Jones and his No. 20 Toyota team doing the same thing.

Nick: Erik Jones can reach Victory Lane, but he needs to do it this season. His lone victory so far came at Daytona so we need to see that No. 20 start contending for wins at other tracks, which I believe he is capable of doing but that team seems to be missing a little something right now.

Tim: I agree in that I think Jones will get at least one win this season. They seem to have things in order at Joe Gibbs Racing and Jones is too talented not to get a win or two before the season is over.

Kansas Speedway hosts the Cup Series this Saturday night. Kevin Harvick won this race last year. Will Kevin Harvick be able to capture his first win of the season this weekend or is it more likely Chase Elliott follows up his win there last fall with another checkered flag?

Jim: While Harvick has shown speed and consistently good finishes this season, he still isn't leading a lot of laps, which typically is a good indicator someone is in position to challenge for wins. Right now, I think Elliott has a better chance to win this weekend than Harvick. But I do suspect Harvick and his No. 4 team will find that missing ingredient soon and when he does, look out.

Nick: I don't think Harvick will get the win. Stewart-Haas Racing has been strong this year, but they are just a step behind in some areas. I would put my money on JGR getting another win honestly. Martin Truex Jr. is just now hitting his stride and Kyle Busch already has three wins this season.

Tim: While it clearly appears Elliott and his team have their No. 9 Chevy figured out with a win and top-five finish in the past two races, I think Harvick is more than capable of winning this weekend in Kansas. I must say the biggest surprise for me this season is that no one from Stewart Haas Racing has won a Cup race yet this year. I think Harvick can do it this weekend, but he’ll obviously have to outperform several drivers - including a suddenly hot Elliott - to do it.

Johnny Sauter scored his first win after rejoining ThorSport last weekend at Dover. Do you think he can make it two wins in a row this weekend at Kansas or will someone else prevail Friday night?

Jim: Sauter is certainly in a good position to pick up a second consecutive win but I have a feeling the Kyle Busch Motorsports entries will be strong at Kansas this weekend and I would not be surprised to see Harrison Burton picked up his first career win.

Nick: Sauter is motivated, I think that post-race interview showed that. His record as Sauter is impressive as well with the highest average finish among active drivers but it's about time Brett Moffitt broke through and got his first win of the year. The reigning series champion has four top-fives in the first six races, but no wins yet. Kansas might just be the place to end that, albeit short drought.

Tim: I think all Sauter needed was that first win back with Thorsport to take off and I could see him not only winning in Kansas, but also at Charlotte in two weeks. I agree with Jim that the KBM trucks will be fast, but I think Sauter’s experience will make the difference.

Next article
NASCAR updates aero package for three tracks

Previous article

NASCAR updates aero package for three tracks

Next article

Kyle Busch unveils patriotic Coca-Cola 600 paint scheme

Kyle Busch unveils patriotic Coca-Cola 600 paint scheme
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , NASCAR Mexico , NASCAR Euro
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Carey: F1 will lose two current races in 2020
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey: F1 will lose two current races in 2020

1h ago
Hamilton: Bottas "respect" will prevent Rosberg-like fallout Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bottas "respect" will prevent Rosberg-like fallout

First look: Mercedes' Spanish GP updates Article
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Spanish GP updates

Latest videos
Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

May 8, 2019
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019

News in depth
Kyle Busch unveils patriotic Coca-Cola 600 paint scheme
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch unveils patriotic Coca-Cola 600 paint scheme

Roundtable: Dover aero package and Kansas predictions
NASCAR Cup

Roundtable: Dover aero package and Kansas predictions

NASCAR updates aero package for three tracks
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR updates aero package for three tracks

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.