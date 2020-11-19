NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

shares
comments
By:

NASCAR had a productive test this week with its Next Gen car but got better reviews from its runs on the Charlotte Roval than Wednesday’s runs on Charlotte’s traditional oval.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing
Team members make adjustments to the Nascar Next Gen car
Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing
Team members make adjustments to the Nascar Next Gen car

Two former Cup Series champions – Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. – took part in this week’s two-day test, with Busch driving a car prepared by Richard Childress Racing in collaboration with NASCAR and Truex in a car built by Action Express.

The drivers spent several hours Monday testing on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval course while they spent Wednesday on the track’s 1.5-mile oval course.

“It’s been a long three days at Charlotte – it started Monday with the road course test which we felt went really well,” said John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation. “Both drivers were very complimentary of how the cars handled with the increased brakes and sequential shifter, it was pretty much anticipated that they’d like that over what we had (Wednesday).

Read Also:

“Feedback (Wednesday) frankly wasn’t as good as it was on the road course. We collected a significant amount of data from the last three days that we’ll start going through (Thursday) morning at the R&D Center. We’ll figure out what modifications we need to make.

“We’ll enlist the help of our OEMs and teams to help us make the right decisions here as we finalize the design of this car in the next few months.”

While the test cars still have a manufacturer-generic overall design, they include several prominent features that make them stand out from the current Cup Series models. They include far more stock-looking wheels and wheel well, body side molding and character lines, hood design and air exhaust vents built into the rear bumper.

The new car design was originally set to debut in the Cup Series in 2021 but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed its use until the 2022 season.

“Anytime you get the opportunity to have somebody like Kurt and Martin in the car – veterans that have driven not just the current car, but previous generations – they provide a good historical perspective for you,” Probst said.

“It’s always good when you can get veterans in the car that you can use as a guidepost to keep you going in the right direction. They did a phenomenal job for us; we couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Probst said NASCAR will next take its Next Gen car to Daytona International Speedway on Dec. 15 and 16 for single-car test runs.

“Beyond that, we’re working on a tire test plan with Goodyear right now that will likely have seven or eight tests for 2021,” he said.

“The OEMs are currently wrapping up the builds of their own vehicles and we will look to start Wheel Force Transducer (WFT) testing in March with all three cars on the track together.”

Related video

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time

Previous article

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kurt Busch , Martin Truex Jr.
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years

Ilott gets Alfa Romeo outing in Abu Dhabi rookie test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ilott gets Alfa Romeo outing in Abu Dhabi rookie test

Latest news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Kyle Busch gets new crew chief as part of JGR lineup changes
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch gets new crew chief as part of JGR lineup changes

Trending

1
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

1d
2
Formula 1

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe

8h
3
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”

6h
4
Formula 1

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

2h
5
Formula 1

Alex Jacques replaces Ben Edwards as Channel 4's F1 commentator

7min

Latest news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval
NAS

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time
NAS

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started
NAS

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Kyle Busch gets new crew chief as part of JGR lineup changes
NAS

Kyle Busch gets new crew chief as part of JGR lineup changes

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash
NAS

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

Latest videos

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage 07:54:24
NASCAR Cup
33m

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence 07:54:13
NASCAR Cup
14h

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers 07:54:12
NASCAR Cup
14h

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers

Chase Elliott championship celebration, touching words to fans 07:54:14
NASCAR Cup
14h

Chase Elliott championship celebration, touching words to fans

Hamlin: ‘Proud of what we’re building towards’ 01:15
NASCAR Cup
Nov 9, 2020

Hamlin: ‘Proud of what we’re building towards’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.