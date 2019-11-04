NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Texas II / Breaking news

John Hunter Nemechek has "heck of a debut" in Cup Series

shares
comments
John Hunter Nemechek has "heck of a debut" in Cup Series
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 9:33 PM

It wasn’t the NASCAR Cup Series debut John Hunter Nemechek had planned but it went as well as could be expected.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta, John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Speedy Cash
John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Speedy Cash
John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Speedy Cash
John Hunter Nemechek, SWM-NEMCO Motorsports Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Speedy Cash, Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang Schluter Systems, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS

When Matt Tifft’s seizure at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last weekend left him sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season, Front Row Motorsports tapped Nemechek to drive Tifft’s No. 36 Ford for the final three races.

Read Also:

Nemechek, 22, has plenty of experience in the Xfinity and Truck series but had yet to make a Cup Series start until Sunday’s AAA 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

He qualified 29th on Saturday and ran in the top-25 much of the race on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway before ending up 21st, the last car one lap down.

Nemechek did have the best finish among the three FRM drivers in the race.

“We had a pretty good car. We finished in front of all of our teammates. It was a heck of a debut; I was able to lean on David (Ragan) and Michael (McDowell) for a lot of information this weekend,” Nemechek said after the race.

“We kept adjusting on it every stop just seeing what the car would do. I learned a lot as a driver today. Hopefully we can take this momentum on into the future and just better myself.”

Tifft arrived at the track on Sunday morning to lend support to his team during Sunday’s race. In a pre-race interview, Tifft said he would like to return to racing but is still getting tests in order to determine why he had a seizure last weekend.

“My goal right now is to find what caused it. I want to be back in a race car but I don’t care about anything else right now other than finding out what caused this,” he said. “Until then, nothing else matters. 

“I have been through this stuff before and I know enough to be mature and smart enough to know that my health comes first.”

Nemechek said he didn’t see Tifft on Sunday but wished him “a speedy recovery.”

“Hopefully he comes to the next two (races), I know it’s hard watching someone fill your seat. I’ve been in that spot before,” Nemechek said. “It’s his seat and I’m just here to fill-in for him in these last three races.”

Next article
Penske willing to “take a risk” on future Indy events

Previous article

Penske willing to “take a risk” on future Indy events
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas II
Drivers John Hunter Nemechek
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Texas II

Texas II

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 1 Nov
15:05
14:05
Final Practice Fri 1 Nov
17:05
16:05
Qualifying Sat 2 Nov
19:05
18:05
Race Sun 3 Nov
15:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

John Hunter Nemechek has "heck of a debut" in Cup Series

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin

3
Formula 1

Ranked! Top 10 ugly F1 cars caused by rule changes

1h
4
Formula 1

Revealed: Mercedes cooling idea that F1 rivals are looking at

5
Formula 1

Leclerc hits back at Verstappen's Ferrari allegations

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

John Hunter Nemechek has "heck of a debut" in Cup Series
NAS

John Hunter Nemechek has "heck of a debut" in Cup Series

Penske willing to “take a risk” on future Indy events
Indy

Penske willing to “take a risk” on future Indy events

Almirola on battling for the Texas win: "I want to do that more"
NAS

Almirola on battling for the Texas win: "I want to do that more"

Kyle Busch: Logano is "who we’re racing" at Phoenix
NAS

Kyle Busch: Logano is "who we’re racing" at Phoenix

Once a title favorite, Hamlin's championship hopes in doubt
NAS

Once a title favorite, Hamlin's championship hopes in doubt

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.