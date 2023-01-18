Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Chandler Smith to run five Cup races, including Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR makes changes within competition leadership team

NASCAR has announced a series of changes in its competition department ahead of the 2023 season.

Nick DeGroot
By:
NASCAR makes changes within competition leadership team
Listen to this article

Most notable among them. Elton Sawyer has been named the Senior Vice President of Competition, replacing Scott Miller. Miller will take on the newly assigned role of Competition Strategist.

Sawyer has worked for NASCAR for the past eight years, initially taking on the role of managing director to the NASCAR Truck Series. Later, he became the NASCAR vice president of technical inspection and officiating.

He will now oversee "all aspects of on-track competition, inspection, rule development and officiating, focusing specifically on NASCAR’s three national series," per a release from the sanctioning body.

“Elton Sawyer has shown incredible versatility throughout his four-plus decades in motorsports,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer. “Following his lengthy driving career, Elton held key leadership positions for several race teams and here at NASCAR for the last eight seasons. He will excel in this role, and we look forward to watching him continue to grow the Competition team during this crucial era in our sport’s history.

“We are thrilled that Scott Miller has chosen to remain a key part of the NASCAR Competition team. When he joined NASCAR in 2016, Scott lent immediate credibility to the position. A trusted voice in the garage, Scott used his decades of experience to lead our Competition team to new heights during a time that saw a new race format, a new playoff format and a new race car. The mark he leaves on the organization is significant.

NASCAR revealed several promotions as well.

- John Probst has been made the Chief Racing Development Officer 

- Eric Jacuzzi has been named Vice President of Vehicle Performance

- Dr. John Patalak has been promoted to Vice President of Safety Engineering

“John Probst’s leadership and tireless devotion in the development of the Next Gen car over the last three years has been extraordinary," continued O’Donnell. "This project was among the most challenging and important endeavors in NASCAR history, and leaders like Probst, Dr. Eric Jacuzzi, Dr. John Patalak, Brandon Thomas and many others worked incredibly hard to not only put this car on the race track, but to make it a success for our industry and our fans.”

