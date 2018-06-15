Pair of test dates set for NASCAR Cup teams at Charlotte Roval

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will test the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval course next month.

CMS announced two test dates – July 10 and July 17 – for Cup teams to test in preparation for the Sept. 28-30 Bank of America race weekend at the track.

Both the Cup and Xfinity series will compete on the 2.28-mile Roval course, which includes much of the regular oval and an infield road course that features a 35-foot elevation change.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET both days with a one-hour lunch break at noon each day. The tests are free for race fans to attend. The track will also host a “Test Fest” both days, featuring food and drinks, live music and games and mechanical bull rides.

Below is a listing of drivers tentatively scheduled to participate each day. The lists are subject to change.

July 10: Martin Truex Jr.; Jimmie Johnson; Chase Elliott; Kevin Harvick; Clint Bowyer; Denny Hamlin; Daniel Suarez; Brad Keselowski; Paul Menard; Trevor Bayne; Jamie McMurray; Austin Dillon; Chris Buescher; Kasey Kahne; Michael McDowell; Gray Gaulding; Landon Cassill; B.J. McLeod.

July 17: Kyle Busch; Erik Jones; Ryan Blaney; Joey Logano; Kyle Larson; Aric Almirola; Kurt Busch; Alex Bowman; William Byron; Bubba Wallace; Ryan Newman; Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; A.J. Allmendinger; Ty Dillon; Matt DiBenedetto; Corey LaJoie; David Ragan; Reed Sorenson.

The exact race length is still to be determined. However, if it remains 500 kilometers (or 312 miles) as CMS had planned, that would put the race at 137 laps, making it the longest road course in NASCAR.