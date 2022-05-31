NASCAR Championship Weekend will return to Phoenix in 2023

Listen to this article

The 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend is scheduled for Nov. 3-5 and will include championship races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West.

In addition, all grandstand seats for this year’s Cup Series championship race have sold out. A limited number of standing-room-only, hillside and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain for the season finale.

“This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility,” said track president Julie Giese.

“They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-caliber experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”

Phoenix Raceway has created a wait list for 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend tickets. It allows fans to get priority access to those tickets when they go on sale later this year.

The 2022 Truck Series finale is set for Nov. 4 and a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series and ARCA West finales on Nov. 5. Cup Series qualifying will also take place on Nov. 5. For more information on tickets, visit www.phoenixraceway.com.