Kenseth proud of top-10 finish after “nerve-wracking” start

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Reactions

Kenseth proud of top-10 finish after “nerve-wracking” start

shares
comments
Kenseth proud of top-10 finish after “nerve-wracking” start
By:
May 18, 2020, 7:43 PM

Matt Kenseth scored a top-10 finish in Sunday’s Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Speedway, despite zero practice in a Cup car since his two-year break from the series.

Kenseth drove the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevy to 10th place as he returned to the cockpit in place of the fired Kyle Larson, as NASCAR returned to competition following its coronavirus hiatus. Despite his lack of recent experience in the series, Cup veteran Kenseth was making his 26th top-tier start at the venue, where he won in 2013.

“The first few laps were kind of nerve-racking, but then it was sort of back to racing and thinking about what we needed to be better,” said Kenseth, who was Cup Series champion in 2003. “Everyone on the team has worked extremely hard the last couple weeks to prepare for today, and I’m proud of what we accomplished.

“I learned a lot throughout the race about the way the car handles and reacts to different situations, and it was nice to really get acclimated to the Camaro and the team in a real racing environment. It’s always a good feeling to get a top-10 at a place like Darlington, but to have done it under these circumstances feels that much better.

“I still have some room to improve, but today shows all of us we have a lot to look forward to as the season continues. It was great to be back racing.”

Read Also:

Kenseth is running remainder of the 2020 season with CGR, and has been granted a waiver from NASCAR making him eligible for the playoffs should he make the 16-driver field.

Another driver making his comeback to NASCAR competition, for very different reasons, was Ryan Newman – taking his first start since his horrific wreck at the conclusion of the Daytona 500 in February. Newman finished five spots behind Kenseth in 15th in his Roush Racing Ford.

“Overall, great to be back in the race car, proud of how everybody worked, not just our team, but everyone in NASCAR to break the ice on getting the world back in motion,” he said. “We started pretty strong and for the first 180 laps or so we were really good, then we got the car too free and we needed it to turn better, but we never got the front to work and made the back loose.”

Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing

Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Related video

Next article
Dale Jr: Johnson will win again if he ‘cleans up mental mistakes’

Previous article

Dale Jr: Johnson will win again if he ‘cleans up mental mistakes’
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Matt Kenseth , Ryan Newman
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Detoxed" Alonso ready for F1 return, says Briatore

2
Formula 1

Motorsport Heroes: Massa recalls the day he almost died

1h
3
Formula 1

Silverstone twin F1 race plans being made “on the hoof”

2h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes needs to "hit ground running"

5
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy to be discontinued after 2020

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Kenseth proud of top-10 finish after “nerve-wracking” start
NAS

Kenseth proud of top-10 finish after “nerve-wracking” start

Dale Jr: Johnson will win again if he ‘cleans up mental mistakes’
NAS

Dale Jr: Johnson will win again if he ‘cleans up mental mistakes’

What it was like to be a part of NASCAR’s racing comeback
NAS

What it was like to be a part of NASCAR’s racing comeback

Despite no fans, NASCAR's return still found a "positive vibe"
NAS

Despite no fans, NASCAR's return still found a "positive vibe"

Harvick grabs 50th win in NASCAR's return at Darlington
NAS

Harvick grabs 50th win in NASCAR's return at Darlington

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.