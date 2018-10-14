Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II / Breaking news

Kyle Larson says Talladega pace was “embarrassing at times”

shares
comments
Kyle Larson says Talladega pace was “embarrassing at times”
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
56m ago

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson salvaged an 11th-place Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series finish at Talladega on Sunday, but was unable to hide his frustration as he hit out at his team’s lack of pace at restrictor plate tracks.

Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank

Larson recovered from a tire blowout that sent him spinning on Lap 103, although his CGR crew managed to fix severe damage to the right-front fender.

The 26-year-old rebounded in the incident-packed closing stages to finish just outside the top 10, but remains down in 11th place in the standings and 26 points away from the cut line to progress to the final eight.

Larson admits he’s now in a must-win situation in next weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway.

“We just had a terrible race car and were really slow all weekend,” said Larson. “So it’s pretty disappointing – embarrassing at times – especially in practice and qualifying.

“We were able to get an 11th, so I mean, salvaged a decent day but we’re still in a position where we need to win next week. But 11th doesn’t matter, even second wouldn’t matter, we just need to have a good weekend in Kansas, it’s always been a good track for us. That’s promising, to go to a track where we’ve ran well at, led a lot of laps and challenged for wins.

“Hopefully we’ll have a good race and do something special.”

Of his team’s superspeedway woes, Larson hit out: “You’d like to bury this [result] but at the same time, it’d be nice to invest some money into our superspeedway cars. Money and time.

“We focus so much on mile-and-a-half stuff, which is obviously important, but these plate races mean a lot, there’s a lot of points to be made at Daytona and Talladega, and I feel like we never really tried to improve as an organization really since I’ve been at CGR.”

 
Next NASCAR Cup article
Kevin Harvick: SHR's plan was "all about survive and advance"

Previous article

Kevin Harvick: SHR's plan was "all about survive and advance"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega II
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Charles Bradley
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hakkinen would only return to racing "to kick some butt"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hakkinen would only return to racing "to kick some butt"

10h ago
Kurt Busch criticizes NASCAR for Article
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch criticizes NASCAR for "two missed calls" at finish

Kyle Larson says Talladega pace was “embarrassing at times” Article
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson says Talladega pace was “embarrassing at times”

Latest videos
Roval 400 Highlight 03:35
NASCAR Cup

Roval 400 Highlight

Oct 5, 2018
Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - 06:05
NASCAR Cup

Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - "(Expletive) idiot!" | NASCAR RACE HUB

Oct 4, 2018

News in depth
Kyle Larson says Talladega pace was “embarrassing at times”
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson says Talladega pace was “embarrassing at times”

Kevin Harvick: SHR's plan was
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: SHR's plan was "all about survive and advance"

Kurt Busch criticizes NASCAR for
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch criticizes NASCAR for "two missed calls" at finish

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.