NASCAR Next Gen testing gets underway at Phoenix, Busch spins

Phoenix is a critical track on the NASCAR calendar, playing host to the season finale where the final four drivers in the playoffs battle it out for the championship.

NASCAR will utilize a 670-horsepower package at all tracks with the exception of superspeedways and the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 550hp aero package was scrapped after testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in December.

Kyle Busch, a three-time winner at Phoenix Raceway, went for a spin exiting Turn 4 early in the session. Busch narrowly avoided making contact with the outside wall, but he was ultimately able to drive away unscathed.

Reigning series champion and the most recent winner Phoenix Raceway, Kyle Larson, was on track Tuesday morning as well. Here's a look at the complete list of teams/drivers taking part in this week's test:

Team Penske - Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano

Trackhouse Racing - Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain

Richard Childress Racing - Tyler Reddick Austin Dillon

Stewart-Haas Racing - Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe

Hendrick Motorsports - Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing - Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski

Joe Gibbs Racing - Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch

Kaulig Racing - Justin Haley, Daniel Hemric

Wood Brothers Racing - Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric

23XI Racing - Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace

Front Row Motorsports - Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland

Petty GMS Racing - Ty Dillon, Erik Jones

JTG Daugherty Racing - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Team Hezeberg - Loris Hezemans