Kyle Busch wants to 'seal the deal' in Homestead this year

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
21 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

shares
comments
By:
Sep 12, 2019, 10:19 PM

Kyle Busch is in excellent position to once again advance to the championship race of the NASCAR Cup Series and wants to make it count.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry STANLEY, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry AOI and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

Since the Cup Series went to a winner-takes-all season finale in 2014, Busch and Kevin Harvick have advanced to the title race the most times (four). Each has so far come away with a championship one time.

Busch has made the finale the past four seasons and with 45 playoff points in hand as the 10-race title campaign kicks of Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he is in good shape to make it five in a row.

“I’ve been to the Homestead race four years in a row and I’ve only won it once. I don’t know if that is a little LeBron James’-esque, but it feels like I can get there and just can’t seal the deal,” Busch said Thursday at Media Day at South Point Hotel & Casino. “It’s kind of crazy that it comes down to one race and one race track. 

“Fortunately, I’ve been good there over the years. We won it in 2015 and we were really fast in 2016. Carl (Edwards) was actually better than us and then all heck broke loose and I was the fastest car there in 2017, just got stuck in traffic and wasn’t able to get back up towards the lead fast enough. 

“Then last year we were horrendous. We should have finished 14th and ended up fourth. All the top-four were the championship contenders. Anything can happen.”

A new high downforce, lower engine power aero package debuted this season at most of the series’ tracks, and while Busch has not been a fan of it, he and his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team still managed to top most of the competition.

Through 26 races, he’s won a series-tying four times and had 13 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes while claiming the regular season championship (and the 15 extra playoff points that came with it).

While he may be frustrated with not being able to turn a Championship 4 appearance into more than one title this far, it hasn’t quenched Busch’s desire to win another.

“You don’t ever lose that drive and that desire to be able to go out there and be able to have number two or number three,” Busch said. “Think about it – I’ve been there four years in a row, if I would have won it four years in a row, we’d be talking about a whole different dynasty right now. 

“It would certainly be nice to get those accomplishments when you’re given those opportunities and they’re right there in front of you. The reason why we race it out is there are three other guys that are going to be in that race that are worthy of winning that race, too.”

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Busch
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Las Vegas II

Las Vegas II

13 Sep - 15 Sep
First Practice Starts in
21 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 13 Sep
15:35
13:35
Final Practice Fri 13 Sep
18:30
16:30
Qualifying Sat 14 Sep
15:05
13:05
Race Sun 15 Sep
18:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Kyle Busch wants to 'seal the deal' in Homestead this year
Kyle Busch wants to 'seal the deal' in Homestead this year

