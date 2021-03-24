Kyle Busch looking "to be the best when it matters most"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch looking "to be the best when it matters most"

By:

Kyle Busch still hasn’t led a lap this season or been in serious contention for a win but he liked what he saw in last weekend’s race at Atlanta.

Kyle Busch looking "to be the best when it matters most"

Busch came away from Atlanta with a fifth-place finish, just his second top-five of the 2021 season.

Busch still had to tackle several issues in Sunday’s race, but what gave him hope his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team has made improvement was his ability to race back to the front each time he got shuffled back in the field.

“We were fast right at the start of the race. We drove our way up towards the front (after starting 19th). We kept clawing all day long, every time we had setbacks, too. We’d get back towards the front.

“It was nice to have that speed in our race car that we could perform like that – to be ourselves and be in a position to have a good run.”

Busch credited crew chief Ben Beshore and race engineers Jaik Halpainy and Seth Chavka with coming up with a good set-up for Atlanta.

“We’re trying to figure all of this out together right now and make sure that we can continue to improve as the year goes along in order to be the best when it matters most,” Busch said.

Busch said his team also debuted a new pit crew member in last Sunday’s race, which may have unintentionally contributed to a pit road speeding penalty he received during the race.

“We are kind of a little bit behind on pit stops this year. I was trying to make sure we didn’t lose too many spots, and we sped,” he said.

“I say we, because we are a team, and we win, and we lose as a team.”

A unique challenge at Bristol

Busch and his face another obstacle this weekend with the Cup Series’ first race on dirt in more than 50 years at the reconfigured Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

With little personal experience racing on dirt, Busch still hopes his team can take another step forward this weekend, or at least not lose any ground.

“We will go out there and give it everything we’ve got and see what we can do. Our team has really relied heavily on Kyle Busch Motorsports as to what we’ve done with the trucks and the Truck Series with the success that we’ve had,” he said.

“It’s just going to be a learning experience for sure. These vehicles are nothing like I’ve driven on dirt, probably, so it’s going to be interesting.”

shares
comments

Related video

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Previous article

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Busch
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

6h
2
Formula 1

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

24min
3
Formula 1

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

23h
5
Formula 1

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise

1h
Latest news
Kyle Busch looking "to be the best when it matters most"
NAS

Kyle Busch looking "to be the best when it matters most"

2m
Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NAS

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

23h
Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"
NAS

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"

Mar 22, 2021
Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"
NAS

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

Mar 22, 2021
Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him
Video Inside
NAS

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him

Mar 22, 2021
Latest videos
Scanner Sounds: Putting on a show in the Peach State 01:01
NASCAR Cup
4m

Scanner Sounds: Putting on a show in the Peach State

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway 01:02
NASCAR Cup
Mar 22, 2021

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson: Blaney forced me to ‘use my stuff up’ at Atlanta 00:51
NASCAR Cup
Mar 22, 2021

Kyle Larson: Blaney forced me to ‘use my stuff up’ at Atlanta

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway 08:47:10
NASCAR Cup
Mar 21, 2021

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney credits ‘long runs’ for win at Atlanta 08:47:11
NASCAR Cup
Mar 21, 2021

Ryan Blaney credits ‘long runs’ for win at Atlanta

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

More from
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta

Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process" Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process"

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Prime
General / Special feature

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form

Latest news

Kyle Busch looking "to be the best when it matters most"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch looking "to be the best when it matters most"

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.