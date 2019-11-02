NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kurt Busch signs multi-year extension with Ganassi

shares
comments
Kurt Busch signs multi-year extension with Ganassi
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 9:09 PM

Kurt Busch and Monster Energy are extending their stay with Chip Ganassi Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

CGR announced Saturday that it had signed Busch and sponsor Monster Energy to multi-year extensions to return to its No. 1 Chevrolet. Busch and Monster’s original move to the organization last season was just a one-year deal.

Busch, 41, has had a productive first season at CGR, providing the organization’s first win of 2019 in July at Kentucky Speedway and qualifying for the playoffs. 

Although Busch is no longer in contention for the series title, so far this year he has one win, six top-five and 17 top-10 finishes. For much of the season he has out-performed teammate Kyle Larson in the No. 42 Chevrolet.

“Chip made me an offer that I couldn’t refuse,” Busch said. “There is more in the tank for me to give, for me personally there are some race wins that I want to go win, such as the Southern 500, there is another opportunity for more championships.

“There’s more things to find. I’m never complacent and that’s something that was instilled in me early on, which is that drive and desire to continue to continue to keep going.”

Team owner Chip Ganassi said he was impressed “quite a lot” by how much the addition of Busch to the organization this season improved the company across the board.

“You have multiple people within all these teams and you’re always searching for the right mix or the right group of people to work together as a team, whether it’s what happens on Monday or what happens on Tuesday,” Ganassi said.

“Every day these guys work awful hard. Everybody knows the work that goes into these teams and what a team has to do. We’ve all been in these situations where you bring one person in and it changes the entire complexion of the team.

“That’s exactly what happened here. We brought one person in, the team is exactly what it was a year ago. You bring one person in and it changes the complete complexion. It’s one guy that does that and it was him.”

Overall, Busch has 31 Cup Series wins and won the series championship in 2004. His resume includes victories in marquee events such as the Daytona 500 (2017) the Coca-Cola 600 (2010) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (2010). 

He also owns four wins in the Truck Series and five in the Xfinity Series. Busch has two starts in the Rolex 24 At Daytona (2005, 2008) and one in the Indianapolis 500 (2014). 

