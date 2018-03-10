Harvick and Elliott lead second Cup practice at Phoenix

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott ran identical lap times in the first of two practice sessions on Saturday.

Harvick went to the top of the charts early in practice with a 134.806mph lap, but he was not alone. Elliott ran an identical lap time, down to the thousandths.

Elliott was among just a handful of drivers to make a 20 consecutive lap run and led the way in that category. Kyle Busch spent some laps late in the session following eight-time Phoenix winner Harvick and clocked in third. Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. Hamlin also led both the best ten and 15 consecutive lap averages.

Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. ended up seventh on the speed charts.

Erik Jones, who timed in 11th, complained of power steering issues during the session.

The 50-minute practice went incident-free and every driver with the exception of Jeffrey Earnhardt put down a time. Earnhardt went to a backup car after his crash during the first round of qualifying on Friday.

Due to being late to pre-qualifying inspection, four teams lost the final 15 minutes of practice time. They were Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell, Gray Gaulding and Timmy Hill.

Rookie William Byron ran the most laps at 48.