Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup Phoenix Practice report

Harvick and Elliott lead second Cup practice at Phoenix

0 shares
Harvick and Elliott lead second Cup practice at Phoenix
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Get alerts
By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
10/03/2018 05:01

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott ran identical lap times in the first of two practice sessions on Saturday.

Harvick went to the top of the charts early in practice with a 134.806mph lap, but he was not alone. Elliott ran an identical lap time, down to the thousandths. 

Elliott was among just a handful of drivers to make a 20 consecutive lap run and led the way in that category. Kyle Busch spent some laps late in the session following eight-time Phoenix winner Harvick and clocked in third. Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. Hamlin also led both the best ten and 15 consecutive lap averages. 

Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. ended up seventh on the speed charts.

Erik Jones, who timed in 11th, complained of power steering issues during the session.

The 50-minute practice went incident-free and every driver with the exception of Jeffrey Earnhardt put down a time. Earnhardt went to a backup car after his crash during the first round of qualifying on Friday.

Due to being late to pre-qualifying inspection, four teams lost the final 15 minutes of practice time. They were Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell, Gray Gaulding and Timmy Hill.

Rookie William Byron ran the most laps at 48.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 44 26.705     134.806
2 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 32 26.705 0.000 0.000 134.806
3 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 40 26.735 0.030 0.030 134.655
4 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 40 26.754 0.049 0.019 134.559
5 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 38 26.781 0.076 0.027 134.424
6 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 46 26.788 0.083 0.007 134.389
7 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 35 26.801 0.096 0.013 134.323
8 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 35 26.818 0.113 0.017 134.238
9 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 27 26.822 0.117 0.004 134.218
10 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 44 26.828 0.123 0.006 134.188
11 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 28 26.860 0.155 0.032 134.028
12 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 36 26.882 0.177 0.022 133.919
13 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 42 26.898 0.193 0.016 133.839
14 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 48 26.903 0.198 0.005 133.814
15 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 29 26.939 0.234 0.036 133.635
16 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 36 26.948 0.243 0.009 133.591
17 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 27 26.948 0.243 0.000 133.591
18 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 34 26.954 0.249 0.006 133.561
19 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 45 26.973 0.268 0.019 133.467
20 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 30 26.984 0.279 0.011 133.412
21 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 26 26.985 0.280 0.001 133.407
22 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 22 27.010 0.305 0.025 133.284
23 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 42 27.020 0.315 0.010 133.235
24 6 united_states Trevor Bayne  Ford 29 27.028 0.323 0.008 133.195
25 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 33 27.034 0.329 0.006 133.166
26 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 29 27.050 0.345 0.016 133.087
27 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 38 27.062 0.357 0.012 133.028
28 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 34 27.096 0.391 0.034 132.861
29 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 32 27.108 0.403 0.012 132.802
30 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 35 27.184 0.479 0.076 132.431
31 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 38 27.196 0.491 0.012 132.372
32 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 30 27.491 0.786 0.295 130.952
33 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 22 27.550 0.845 0.059 130.672
34 96 canada D.J. Kennington  Toyota 23 27.607 0.902 0.057 130.402
35 72 united_states Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 17 27.689 0.984 0.082 130.016
36 51 united_states Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 18 28.058 1.353 0.369 128.306
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix
Track Phoenix Raceway
Drivers Kevin Harvick , Chase Elliott
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page