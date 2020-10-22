NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021

shares
comments
Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021
By:

After seven straight seasons running full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, Go Fas Racing is transitioning to a part-time schedule in 2021.

The team has six top tens since their debut in 2012, placing as high as sixth with Corey LaJoie.

LaJoie revealed earlier this year that he will vacate the No. 32 Ford at season's end, but it's unclear where the second-generation racer may be heading. Before LaJoie, Matt DiBenedetto drove the car between the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Go Fas Racing sits 30th in the driver championship standings at the moment and has never placed higher than 29th.

Team owner Archie St. Hilaire said of the decision: "It has been a lot of fun over the years but with the evolution of life, your priorities change. With my son [and GM of Go Fas] Mason moving on to start his own business in a different industry and myself getting ready to spend time with my daughter having my first grandchild, I feel its time to reevaluate the next chapter of my life. It definitely has been great working with Ford and all of our great marketing partners over the last 10 years and we look forward to continuing with them on a smaller scale going forward."

Regarding the status of the team's charter, he explained: "Joe Falk of Circle Sport will continue to own half of the charter we currently run and we will be transferring our ownership in our half of the charter at the end of the season to Joe's new partner, who will be announced in the coming days. We will continue our partnership with the Wood Brothers Racing team on our other charter moving forward into the future. We look forward to the 2021 season. Driver update will come forward after the remaining full time teams announce their 2021 driver line-ups!" 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Teams Go FAS Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021

