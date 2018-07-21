Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Loudon / Practice report

Denny Hamlin leads second Cup practice from NHMS

Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
Jul 21, 2018, 3:00 PM

Denny Hamlin, a three-time winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, led Saturday's first of two practice sessions.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Menards/Sylvania
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops

Hamlin set the pace early in the 55-minute session, going to the top of the board at 132.942mph.

Ryan Blaney was the top Ford driver in second, 0.090 seconds adrift of the top speed. Martin Truex Jr. clocked in third, Kyle Busch fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.

Harvick, who ran the most laps at 50, explained to NBCSN that running so many laps is the only way to find out how much the tires are going to fall off in the race.

In the average speed category, Blaney led the way at 131.260mph over Truex, Hamlin, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.

The second practice of the weekend went green without incident.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 37 28.650     132.942
2 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 30 28.740 0.090 0.090 132.526
3 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 26 28.754 0.104 0.014 132.462
4 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 37 28.766 0.116 0.012 132.406
5 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 50 28.777 0.127 0.011 132.356
6 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 32 28.785 0.135 0.008 132.319
7 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 27 28.797 0.147 0.012 132.264
8 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 26 28.801 0.151 0.004 132.245
9 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 39 28.812 0.162 0.011 132.195
10 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 36 28.820 0.170 0.008 132.158
11 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 39 28.854 0.204 0.034 132.002
12 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 27 28.860 0.210 0.006 131.975
13 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 30 28.864 0.214 0.004 131.957
14 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 25 28.867 0.217 0.003 131.943
15 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 42 28.888 0.238 0.021 131.847
16 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 36 28.892 0.242 0.004 131.829
17 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 41 28.919 0.269 0.027 131.706
18 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 34 28.926 0.276 0.007 131.674
19 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 41 28.941 0.291 0.015 131.606
20 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 36 28.949 0.299 0.008 131.569
21 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 41 28.995 0.345 0.046 131.361
22 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 33 29.001 0.351 0.006 131.333
23 6 united_states Matt Kenseth  Ford 28 29.058 0.408 0.057 131.076
24 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 39 29.075 0.425 0.017 130.999
25 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 29 29.116 0.466 0.041 130.815
26 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 38 29.141 0.491 0.025 130.702
27 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 23 29.177 0.527 0.036 130.541
28 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 24 29.213 0.563 0.036 130.380
29 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 33 29.246 0.596 0.033 130.233
30 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 20 29.275 0.625 0.029 130.104
31 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 28 29.277 0.627 0.002 130.095
32 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 24 29.393 0.743 0.116 129.582
33 72 united_states Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 17 29.571 0.921 0.178 128.802
34 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 33 29.656 1.006 0.085 128.433
35 51 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 19 29.768 1.118 0.112 127.949
36 99 united_states Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 21 29.845 1.195 0.077 127.619
37 23 united_states Jones Blake  Toyota 35 30.058 1.408 0.213 126.715

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Loudon
Location New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Practice report

