Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice

Hamlin had suffered some damage to his No. 11 Toyota in the earlier incident, but showed no worse for wear leading the final practice Friday night with an average lap speed of 87.217 mph.

Conditions in the final practice seemed much improved over Friday’s earlier session, the end of which was plagued by visibility issues.

Kyle Busch was second-fastest (87.091 mph) and Todd Gilliland was third (87.027 mph). Tyler Reddick – who led first practice – was fourth and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 average speeds were Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Justin Haley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Brad Keselowski.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 laps, Reddick had the fastest average speed (86.327 mph). The remainder of the top-five in that category were Stenhouse, Larson, Bell and Hamlin.

About six minutes into the session, Chase Elliott went for his fourth spin of the day. He spun out three times in Friday’s first practice. But again, no damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet.

Just Allgaier went for a spin at the entrance to pit road about 23 minutes in, but the No. 77 did not appear to suffer any damage.

Midway through the session, Larson reported his steering wheel was out of alignment and pointing to the right, likely after contact with the wall. His team ended practice early.

With about 15 minutes remaining, William Byron reported he had gotten loose and hit the wall pretty hard. His No. 24 team told him to bring his car to pit road to assess the damage.

With less than five minutes to go, Stenhouse spun but quickly straightened out. He did appear to have sustained some right-rear damage to his No. 47 Chevrolet.