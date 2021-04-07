Darlington Next Gen test shows "the car respects the track"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
3 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
45 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
52 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
66 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
73 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
79 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
80 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
87 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
94 days
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
101 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
122 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
129 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
136 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
142 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
150 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
156 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
163 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
171 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
178 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
185 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
192 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
199 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
206 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
213 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Darlington Next Gen test shows "the car respects the track"

By:

NASCAR’s most recent test of its Next Gen car came on perhaps one of the toughest tracks it will visit next season – Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

NASCAR and Goodyear conducted a tire test this week with Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick at Darlington, primarily to gather data to develop race tires to be used next season.

The new car was originally set to debut in the Cup Series this season but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its on-track arrival until 2022.

In all the testing thus far, the cars have had a manufacturer-generic overall design, but they do include several prominent features that make them stand out from the current Cup Series models. They include far more stock-looking wheels and wheel well, body side molding and character lines, hood design and air exhaust vents built into the rear bumper.

 

“I heard how much different this car was, and I wanted to see it for myself. Darlington is one of the top 3-4 most challenging tracks we get around. It might be the most difficult,” Reddick said. “This track in Turns 1-2 is different than (Turns) 3-4.

“I really wanted to get to drive this car and see what this thing’s like at a track that I’m comfortable at. I have a good understanding of this track, and what it takes to get it rubbered in and what direction to go to hopefully find us the best tire.”

After completing several runs, Reddick said the new car seemed to react to the challenging Darlington surface much like the current Cup Series car.

That was welcomed news by NASCAR.

“There’s a reverence for the track that is Darlington. So when you take a brand new car, and you bring it to a track with this much history, you want to make sure the car respects the track,” said Brandon Thomas, NASCAR’s managing director of vehicle systems, R&D.

“Reddick got out one time and was like, ‘This still drives like Darlington.’ And that to me is important. We don’t want to fix Darlington. Darlington is what it is, and people love it for what it is. So we don’t want this car to white wash this and make it something that it’s not.

“We want the car to come here and still slide around, still have to play with the throttle, still have to play the track, and that’s exactly what Reddick said it did.”

Following his first driving stint in the Next Gen car, Reddick said he quickly discovered the contrasts from what he drives this season.

“One of the obvious differences is the tire profile and the 18-inch wheels versus the 15-inch wheels we have on the current Cup car and all the other cars,” he said.

“Understanding that feel and knowing where the limit is on a tire with less sidewall profile, especially at Darlington which is already really hard to get a hold of.”

shares
comments

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

