NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
43 days
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
51 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
58 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
65 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
72 days
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
79 days
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
86 days
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
93 days
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
100 days
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
106 days
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
114 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
135 days
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
142 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
149 days
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
155 days
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
163 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
169 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
176 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
184 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
191 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
198 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
205 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
212 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
219 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
226 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Charlotte Motor Speedway opens coronavirus testing center

Charlotte Motor Speedway opens coronavirus testing center
By:
Mar 24, 2020, 2:30 PM

The Charlotte Motor Speedway complex, typically home to NASCAR and NHRA events, has temporarily become a pit stop for testing of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In partnership with the speedway, Atrium Health has created a coronavirus testing center at zMAX Dragway, part of the CMS complex. The remote testing site provides a convenient location for residents of northern Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties in North Carolina to have their tests performed when ordered by their physician.

Atrium Health has several additional sites throughout the Charlotte region, each in locations designed to provide a secure, private environment for patients to be tested.

Testing for COVID-19 is conducted without patients having to get out of their cars, which reduces the possibility of infecting other patients and healthcare workers. Healthcare providers will make appointments and direct patients to designated testing centers.

As of Monday, at least 400 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina, with Mecklenburg County having the most with just over 100 cases.

“Having these types of remote locations, away from a hospital or other care locations, yet convenient for people in need of testing, is essential to helping contain the spread of the coronavirus," said Dr. Jim Hunter, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Atrium Health.

“We deeply appreciate this partnership opportunity with Charlotte Motor Speedway to make a significant impact on the health of our community.”

Said Greg Walter, CMS’ executive vice president and general manager: “During these unprecedented times, we want to support our neighbors and the region with what we can do to keep people healthy.

“Atrium Health has been a longtime partner of ours and we’re happy to work with them to provide a well-known, accessible and safe place to host this remote testing site for as long as there is a need.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

