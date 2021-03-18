Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
Schedule Results Standings
Previous / Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

By:

Due to inclement weather, Bubba Wallace got an abbreviated first look Wednesday at NASCAR’s Gen-7 car which will debut in the Cup Series next season.

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

Although the test session Wednesday at Richmond (Va.) Raceway got a late start due to rain in the area, it did give Wallace his first hands-on look of the new car.

The test was primarily for Goodyear and its efforts to develop race tires for the car.

“To be honest, I didn’t talk to other drivers about the car before this test. I wanted to just come here and figure it out for myself, knowing that this wasn’t a test session so much for the car as much for the tires,” Wallace said.

“It changes your dynamic when you’re not constantly making adjustments to the car. It’s different, but it’s a race car at the end of the day. There are some things we can learn on, and we’re going to figure it out.

“The car sounds really cool; from the inside it sounds really mean.”

 

The new car was originally set to debut in the Cup Series this season but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its on-track arrival until next season.

In all the testing thus far, the test cars have had a manufacturer-generic overall design, but they do include several prominent features that make them stand out from the current Cup Series models. They include far more stock-looking wheels and wheel well, body side molding and character lines, hood design and air exhaust vents built into the rear bumper.

“This is really a tire test more than anything. Our first two runs were kind of a balance adjustment – we were a little bit on the free side and snugged it up a little bit. But since then we’ve been focused on tires,” Wallace said.

“One thing I’ve noticed about the car is that the balance doesn’t really change over a long run. But the tires are falling off – we’re testing different constructions and compounds to figure out tire would work best for a race here.”

Improving driver comfort

In addition to allow Goodyear to test various tire compounds, the test was also used to address some comfort issues for the drivers.

“We are at the phase of Next Gen car development that we want to give Goodyear ample opportunity to develop race tires for this package. That is job one here,” said Brandon Thomas, NASCAR’s managing director of vehicle systems.

“Beyond the tire development, we’re researching the temperature of the cockpit with some thermal imaging to make sure it’s a little more comfortable for the driver, especially during a long hot summer race.

“As an engineer, there are still some things that I could look at and say ‘I’d like to do x to make this a perfect machine,’ but that’s not our role. Our role is to create a great race car that puts on

great races. People want to watch a race where drivers have to dig in to be competitive, not a race where every car happens to drive perfectly.

“Overall, the performance of the car is where we want it to be.”

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend
Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Bubba Wallace
Author Jim Utter

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track
NAS

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

1h
Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend
NAS

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend

10h
Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs suspended for lug nut issues
NAS

Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs suspended for lug nut issues

Mar 16, 2021
Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR

Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Mar 15, 2021
Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex
NAS

Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex

Mar 15, 2021
Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole for Atlanta Motor Speedway 00:43
NASCAR Cup
13h

Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole for Atlanta Motor Speedway

Rearview Mirror: Tempers, cars and drivers heat up in Phoenix 02:27
NASCAR Cup
Mar 16, 2021

Rearview Mirror: Tempers, cars and drivers heat up in Phoenix

Joey Logano: Second place ‘hurts’ at Phoenix Raceway 08:44:29
NASCAR Cup
Mar 15, 2021

Joey Logano: Second place ‘hurts’ at Phoenix Raceway

Truex Jr. speechless after first career win at Phoenix Raceway. 08:44:27
NASCAR Cup
Mar 14, 2021

Truex Jr. speechless after first career win at Phoenix Raceway.

Martin Truex Jr. ends winless streak with Phoenix victory 08:44:28
NASCAR Cup
Mar 14, 2021

Martin Truex Jr. ends winless streak with Phoenix victory

