Bubba Wallace signs multi-year NASCAR extension with 23XI Racing

Listen to this article

Wallace earned his and the team's maiden victory at Talladega Superspeedway in October, 2021.

Recently, he has enjoyed the most successful run of his NCS career with four straight top-tens, including three top-fives. Just last weekend, he earned his first pole position at Michigan and finished second in the race

“Bubba was a key part of the early stages of 23XI, and I am thrilled that he will continue with the team,” said 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin. “When we announced Bubba as our first driver the goal was to help him take his career to a higher level, and we have done just that. Bubba and the No. 23 team earned the organization our first win and first pole award, and with a career-best four consecutive top 10 finishes heading into Richmond this weekend, Bubba is continuing to get more competitive each week. We’re excited to see his growth as he and the team work toward achieving our goals.”

Wallace, now in his fifth fulltime year in the Cup Series, is trying to fight his way into the playoffs for the very first time. With just three races to go, it will take a win from the 28-year-old driver secure a spot in final 16. One of those races is at Daytona, a track where he's been the runner-up three different times.

His teammate Kurt Busch, currently sidelined while recovering from concussion-like symptoms, put his No. 45 machine into the playoffs with a victory earlier this year at Kansas.

"It feels great to get this renewal done and to know I have a home at 23XI Racing,” said Wallace. "Thanks to M.J. (Michael Jordan) and Denny for continuing to believe in me. We’ve come a long way together in less than two years and we’ve checked off some major goals along the way - including the team’s first win and first pole. We know we still have work to do, both on and off the race track, but I feel good about our team and the direction we’re heading."