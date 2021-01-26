Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
242 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
263 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
270 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
277 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
284 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

shares
comments
By:

It has taken more than 50 years, but Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway is well on its way to bringing dirt track racing back to NASCAR’s premier Cup Series.

It’s not the first time the owners of the half-mile, highly-banked concrete oval have covered their track in dirt, but it will likely be the most anticipated.

In the 2000 and 2001 seasons, Bristol used 14,000 truckloads of dirt to cover its concrete surface to host World of Outlaws races.

The undertaking this time is even more unusual as NASCAR typically does not race on dirt. The most recent Cup Series race featuring stock cars on dirt took place in fall 1970 on a track at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C.

The Truck Series has made an annual stop at Eldora Speedway’s dirt surface since 2013 until the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the 2020 race.

The project remains on schedule with an early-March finish date for its conversion and fans can continuously follow the progress on a live Web cam.

 

“We are going to have varying thickness (of dirt). We couldn’t just put a layer of dirt down right on top of the concrete because that would be way too steep for the dirt races and would create way too much speed,” said Steve Swift, owner Speedway Motorsports’ senior vice president of operations and development.

“We’ve shallowed it up and we will be at 19 degrees when it is all said and done. The thickest fills will be 9- and 10-feet and our smallest fill will be a foot.

“It’s never a great time to place dirt in the middle of the winter. So far we’ve been blessed. We are way ahead of where we thought we would be with the weather and we are on schedule and pushing forward.”

Dirt track at Bristol

Dirt track at Bristol

Photo by: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt and the Cup Series’ Food City Dirt Race will comprise BMS’s spring NASCAR weekend in 2021.

Taking full advantage of its dirt conversion, BMS will host the Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash April 8-10 and the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown April 22-24.

More details of the NASCAR weekend have come out in recent weeks. The race weekend will be one of just eight this season which will feature practice and qualifying.

In addition, NASCAR also announced the stage lengths of both races – 250 laps for the Cup event (stages of 75-75-100 laps) and 150 laps for the Truck race (stages of 40-50-60 laps).

While the pandemic still rages on, the facility has already sold out its socially-distanced crowd allotment of 30,000 fans for the March 28 Cup race.

Why Bristol for the Cup Series’s return to dirt?

Why not?

Bristol is no stranger to unique events, including transforming itself into a college football stadium of more than 150,000 fans for the “Battle at Bristol” – a regular-season game between the University Tennessee and Virginia Tech in 2016.

“It’s like a lot of other things Bruton and Marcus (Smith) have done here, whether it’s putting down the football field or building grandstands in a few months like we’ve done in the past or hanging the largest center hung TV in the air,” said Jerry Caldwell, BMS’ executive vice president and general manager.

“This is just another one of those events where you don’t believe it until you see it. Even when you hear it, and then come out and see it, it really is exciting.

“I can’t wait to get this place full and I know the fans are going to love it."

Dirt track at Bristol

Dirt track at Bristol

Photo by: Bristol Motor Speedway

Related video

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

Previous article

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller

Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023

Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment

Latest news

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes

6h
2
Formula 1

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

22h
3
Formula 1

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller

17h
4
NASCAR Cup

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

18min
5
Formula 1

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

4h

Latest news

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

NASCAR Cup
18m
Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

NASCAR Cup
18h
NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR Cup
21h
American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

NASCAR Cup
Jan 22, 2021
Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch

Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch

IMSA
Jan 22, 2021

Latest videos

Perks of the job: Bubba texting with Michael Jordan 00:49
NASCAR Cup
22h

Perks of the job: Bubba texting with Michael Jordan

Can more road courses and a rookie turn the tide at Front Row Motorsports? 08:19:55
NASCAR Cup
22h

Can more road courses and a rookie turn the tide at Front Row Motorsports?

Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt 01:25
NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021

Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt

Nashville president on Ally sponsoring Cup race: ‘Marriage made in heaven’ 01:00
NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2021

Nashville president on Ally sponsoring Cup race: ‘Marriage made in heaven’

2021 Daytona Speedweeks schedule set 01:13
NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2021

2021 Daytona Speedweeks schedule set

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.