R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
7 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
21 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
28 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
35 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Aric Almirola, sponsor re-sign with Stewart-Haas Racing

By:
Oct 10, 2019, 2:36 PM

Aric Almirola and sponsor Smithfield will both return to Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

On Thursday, the team announced a renewal of partnership with Smithfield with Almirola’s No. 10 Ford team. The 2020 season will be Almirola’s third at SHR and has been partnered with Smithfield in the series since 2012.

“The Smithfield brand has enjoyed great success with Aric Almirola and Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Michael Merritt, Senior Marketing Director for Smithfield Foods. “It’s a true partnership that performs on the race track, with retailers and our consumers. 

“Aric resonates well with them because he’s genuine and, overall, a great ambassador for the company.”

Almirola, 35, finished fifth in the series standings last season – highlighted by a win in the Talladega playoff race – and advanced to the playoffs again this year but was one of the first four eliminated following the Round 1 cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

“I said when I first came to Stewart-Haas Racing that this is the opportunity every driver wants, and I’m obviously very proud to have it continue,” said Almirola, who in less than two seasons at SHR has scored more top-10 finishes (27) than in his five previous seasons combined. 

“Our relationship with Smithfield is strong. From the customers, to the retailers and all of the employees, we take a tremendous amount of pride in representing the Smithfield brand. They’re our biggest supporters and it’s what drives us every time we hit the race track.”

Almirola has won races in each of NASCAR’s top-three national touring series. He has two Cup Series victories, three Xfinity Series wins and two in the Truck series.

“Aric is one of the most focused and determined drivers I’ve ever met, and he’s got the skills to match,” said Tony Stewart, who co-owns SHR with Haas Automation founder Gene Haas. “He’s taken the opportunity here at SHR and seized it. 

“Keeping him as the driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang was a priority and we’re very happy to have it continue.”

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Talladega II

Talladega II

11 Oct - 13 Oct
First Practice Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 11 Oct
13:35
12:35
Final Practice Fri 11 Oct
16:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 12 Oct
16:35
15:35
Race Sun 13 Oct
14:00
13:00
