See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues
By:

The much-anticipated 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule features a vastly different regular season schedule but a familiar playoff structure.

According to a copy of the 2021 Cup Schedule obtained by Motorsport.com, with a majority of the dates independently confirmed, the Cup Series will see more road racing, less races on intermediate tracks and its first race since 1970 on dirt.

The copy of the schedule obtained is the most recent distributed but is not final.

More road courses

Among the highlights of the schedule, which will be officially released on Wednesday afternoon in its entirety by NASCAR, are six road course events – beginning with a race at the Circuit of the Americas on May 23, 2021.

Other road course events in the Cup series will be June 6 at Sonoma, Calif., July 4 at Road America, Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen, N.Y., Aug. 15 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and Oct. 10 at the Charlotte Roval.

Gone are races at Kentucky Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway, one at Texas Motor Speedway, one at Michigan, one at Dover and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Read Also:

Other new races added include a spring race at Bristol which will be converted to a dirt track. The last Cup race held on dirt was on Sept. 30, 1970, at the half-mile State Fairgrounds Speedway in Raleigh, N.C.

Also new to the schedule: a second Atlanta race, the All-Star Race moved to Texas Motor Speedway and a race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 2021 playoff schedule will contain the same races as this season with a likely swap of the Texas and Kansas dates.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 schedule, particularly each race weekend schedule, will be subject to change.

Proposed 2021 Cup Series schedule

Feb. 14 | Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway

Feb. 21 | Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway

Feb. 28 | Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway

March 7 | Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway

March 14 | Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway

March 21 | Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway

March 28 | Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (dirt)

April 4 | Easter

April 10 | Martinsville (Va.) Speedway

April 18 | Richmond (Va.) Raceway

April 25 | Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway

May 2 | Kansas Speedway

May 9 | Darlington (S.C.) Raceway

May 16 | Dover (Del.) International Speedway

May 23 | Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

May 30 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 6 | Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

June 13 | All-Star Race (Texas Motor Speedway)

June 20 | Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway

June 26-27 | Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (doubleheader)

July 4 | Road America

July 11 | Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 18 | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 25 | Off Weekend (Olympics)

August 1 | Off Weekend (Olympics)

August 8 | Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International

August 15 | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

August 22 | Michigan International Speedway

August 28 | Daytona International Speedway

Sept. 5 | Darlington Raceway

Sept. 11 | Richmond Raceway

Sept. 18 | Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 26 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 3 | Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 10 | Charlotte Roval

Oct. 17 | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct. 24 | Kansas Speedway

Oct. 31 | Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 7 | Phoenix Raceway

Chad Knaus stepping off pit box and into leadership role

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

