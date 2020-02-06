2020 Daytona 500 entry list released

Below is the entry list for the 62nd running for the Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

40 drivers will make the field with three ultimately going home. Seven non-chartered teams will be vying for the four open spots on the grid. They are Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing, Daniel Suarez of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Reed Sorenson of Premium Motorsports, J.J. Yeley of Rick Ware Racing, as well as Chad Finchum and Timmy Hill of MBM Motorsports.

