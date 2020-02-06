2020 Daytona 500 entry list released

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 Daytona 500 entry list released

shares
comments
2020 Daytona 500 entry list released
By:
Feb 6, 2020, 12:01 AM

43 teams are entered for the 2020 Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway, with 40 making the field for the big race.

Below is the entry list for the 62nd running for the Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

40 drivers will make the field with three ultimately going home. Seven non-chartered teams will be vying for the four open spots on the grid. They are Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing, Daniel Suarez of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Reed Sorenson of Premium Motorsports, J.J. Yeley of Rick Ware Racing, as well as Chad Finchum and Timmy Hill of MBM Motorsports.

Read Also:

Ent. Car # Driver Sponsor
 Team
1 00 Quinn Houff Jacob Construction StarCom Racing
2 1 Kurt Busch Monster Energy Chip Ganassi Racing
3 2 Brad Keselowski Discount Tire Team Penske
4 3 Austin Dillon Bass Pro Shops/Tracker OffRoad Richard Childress Racing
5 4 Kevin Harvick Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH Stewart-Haas Racing
6 6 Ryan Newman Koch Industries Roush Fenway Racing
7 8 Tyler Reddick Caterpillar Richard Childress Racing
8 9 Chase Elliott NAPA Auto Parts Hendrick Motorsports
9 10 Aric Almirola Smithfield Stewart-Haas Racing
10 11 Denny Hamlin FedEx Express Joe Gibbs Racing
11 12 Ryan Blaney Menards/Peak Team Penske
12 13 Ty Dillon GEICO Germain Racing
13 14 Clint Bowyer Rush/Mobil 1 Stewart-Haas Racing
14 15 Brennan Poole SpartanGO Premium Motorsports
15 16 Justin Haley Fraternal Order of Eagles Kaulig Racing
16 17 Chris Buescher Fastenal Roush Fenway Racing
17 18 Kyle Busch M&M’s Joe Gibbs Racing
18 19 Martin Truex, Jr. Bass Pro Shops Joe Gibbs Racing
19 20 Erik Jones DEWALT Joe Gibbs Racing
20 21 Matt DiBenedetto Motorcraft/Quick Lane Wood Brothers Racing
21 22 Joey Logano Shell Pennzoil Team Penske
22 24 William Byron Axalta ‘Color of the Year’ Hendrick Motorsports
23 27 Reed Sorenson TBA Premium Motorsports
24 32 Corey LaJoie RagingBull.com GO FAS Racing
25 34 Michael McDowell Love’s Travel Stops Front Row Motorsports
26 36 David Ragan Select Blinds Rick Ware Racing
27 37 Ryan Preece Cottonelle JTG Daugherty Racing
28 38 John Hunter Nemechek CITGARD Front Row Motorsports
29 41 Cole Custer Haas Automation Stewart-Haas Racing
30 42 Kyle Larson Credit One Bank Chip Ganassi Racing
31 43 Bubba Wallace United States Air Force Richard Petty Motorsports
32 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Kroger JTG Daugherty Racing
33 48 Jimmie Johnson Ally Hendrick Motorsports
34 49 Chad Finchum Garrison Homes Motorsports Business Management
35 51 Joey Gase TBA Rick Ware Racing
36 52 BJ McLeod TBA Rick Ware Racing
37 54 J.J. Yeley TBA Rick Ware Racing
38 62 Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsportrs Beard Motorsports
39 66 Timmy Hill RoofClaims.com / VSI Racing Motorsports Business Management
40 77 Ross Chastain AdventHealth Spire Motorsports
41 88 Alex Bowman Valvoline Hendrick Motorsports
42 95 Christopher Bell Procore Leavine Family Racing
43 96 Daniel Suarez TBA Gaunt Brothers Racing

 

Next article
How Roush Fenway plans to tackle a year of transition in NASCAR

Previous article

How Roush Fenway plans to tackle a year of transition in NASCAR
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Final Practice Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Final Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
11:35
11:35
Race
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

2
Formula 1

Red Bull has changed 'philosophy' to avoid slow season start

3
NASCAR Cup

2020 Daytona 500 entry list released

13m
4
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

5
Endurance

No concerns over dwindling Bathurst class interest

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

2020 Daytona 500 entry list released
NAS

2020 Daytona 500 entry list released

How Roush Fenway plans to tackle a year of transition in NASCAR
NAS

How Roush Fenway plans to tackle a year of transition in NASCAR

NASCAR formally inducts its 11th Hall of Fame class
NAS

NASCAR formally inducts its 11th Hall of Fame class

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade
NAS

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade

Jimmie Johnson not 'Chasing 8,' but will "lay it on the line"
NAS

Jimmie Johnson not 'Chasing 8,' but will "lay it on the line"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.