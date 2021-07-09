Tickets Subscribe
Quartararo: Replacing Rossi at Yamaha "huge responsibility"
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

KTM "trusted" its talent system "a year earlier than we wanted"

By:

KTM’s Pit Beirer says Pol Espargaro’s factory team departure at the end of the 2020 MotoGP season forced it to promote its own talent “one year earlier than we wanted”. 

KTM "trusted" its talent system "a year earlier than we wanted"

Espargaro joined KTM for its debut season back in 2017 and was instrumental in the development of the RC16 into a race-winning package in MotoGP. 

He signed for Honda for the 2021 season before racing got underway in 2020, with KTM motorsport boss Beirer noting the marque looked at “other big names” to replace him.

In the end, it elected to retain Brad Binder – who had yet to make his MotoGP debut in 2020 – and promote Miguel Oliveira from Tech 3 for 2021, both riders having come from Red Bull Rookies Cup on KTMs through Moto3 and Moto2 with the marque into MotoGP. 

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Beirer revealed KTM’s decision to forgo a big MotoGP name at its factory team for its own young talent came a year earlier than it had planned but is “so happy we did”.

“We had so many ups and downs together but [a moment] never arrived where they were doubting us, or we were never doubting these two boys,” Beirer said. 

“When we lost Pol we were looking at other big names, and then we said ‘You know what? We’ll stick now to our own programme’, which is Rookies Cup together, Moto3 together, Moto2 together and then that’s how you go into MotoGP with KTM. 

“I think we trusted our own system one year earlier than we wanted in the beginning, and I’m so happy we did it.”

Read Also:

Binder and Oliveira won three races for KTM in 2020, but 2021 started off in difficult fashion as the RC16 hadn’t progressed as much as its rivals’ bikes over the winter.

For the first five races Oliveira failed to make it into the top 10 in races, while Binder’s best was a fifth in Portugal from 15th on the grid. 

A new chassis brought to the Italian Grand Prix transformed KTM’s form, however, with Oliveira scoring second at Mugello, winning at Barcelona and finishing second again in Germany, while was fourth at the Sachsenring. 

Beirer praised both riders during its tough start for 2021 for not ‘going crazy’ and trusting in the factory to turn things around. 

“In these difficult days they don’t go crazy, they don’t talk immediately to another team or another manufacturer,” he added.

“They trust us. If we tell them we’re not happy and we will work on it, we believe them. 

“But they stayed calm in this moment and that helped us a lot.

“If the riders start to go crazy and nervous, for sure it makes it even more difficult. 

“I’m so happy we have these super-cool guys and we worked on different major parts on the bike, brought them as a package – I don’t know if it was one tenths, two tenths, three tenths, some kilometres of top speed, which is also quite nice. 

“We brought that, but the riders brought more than this.

“They got a better feeling and with that they grew again, and it’s incredible what they brought to the table after we made a step.

“That shows what’s the characters of a team: only a team can win at the end, but we are nothing without fantastic riders.

“The real measure point is the rider on the race track.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021

