Gresini squad launches world-first fan-powered sponsorship programme

Marc and Alex Marquez's Gresini team has joined forces with MotoGP Guru and SPORTPASS to launch the world's first fan-powered sponsorship programme. The new programme enables fans to purchase a team “micro-sponsorship package” for as little as €125 and tap into the benefits historically reserved to corporate sponsors and VIPs.

The entry-level sponsorships ranging from €125 - €350 include personalised team polo shirts and season-long access to the team sponsor portal where they can find weekend updates, unique content from the team and join online chats with the Gresini crew. Each of these provide weekly opportunities to win Paddock Experiences which includes hospitality with the team, visits to the box and even paddock scooters, reserved exclusively for the sponsors. The ultimate bragging rights come in the form of your name on either Alex or Marc’s MotoGP bike for the weekend you attend. Fan sponsors will also get to own exclusive digital passes, collectibles, invitations, and credentials.

The higher-tier sponsorship packages take luck out of the equation by offering weekend Paddock Experiences at the races you specifically choose and guarantee you your name on the bikes. They come in single packages or packages of 4, which is ideal for a company or family that wants to dip their toe in the water of team sponsorship and get the rock star experience reserved for guests of companies that invest millions of dollars in the sport.





Every sponsor regardless of their commitment goes in the draw to win the Ducati Panigale V4S race-prepared training bike used by the Marquez brothers in 2024. If, as in 2023, the winner of the bike either can’t use it or doesn’t want it, a USD$20,000 cash prize is the substitute.



"We have always had an incredibly loyal fan base not only of the team but the many riders who have achieved success in our championship projects. We could not be happier to be the first team to ever allow actual fans to become sponsors and make this available globally," said Carlo Merlini, Gresini's marketing director. "We look forward to innovating and engaging in new and exciting ways."



SPORTPASS CEO Jordan Fogerty added: "This is a world-first in sports; we have worked with Gresini Racing to bring the fans even closer to the team and the riders they support, and do so using the latest technology to provide the security of ownership and value.

"We hope that the SPORTPASS platform and the value it provides to fans will prove to be a turning point in the way teams and riders connect with fans as well as the brand partners, which are pivotal to enhancing fan experiences."



MotoGP Guru has been a sponsor of Gresini since 2023 and also produces and publishes the official MotoGP Prediction Game.



To sponsor Gresini Racing, register at: fanpower.gresiniracing.com/registration