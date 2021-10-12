Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023

By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast and series frontrunner Nico Muller have been announced as Audi’s first two drivers for its return to Le Mans 24 Hours in 2023.

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023

Rast became Audi’s most successful driver in the DTM when he clinched a third title in four years in 2020, beating Muller to the crown after a season-long battle between the pair.

The German driver switched to Formula E in 2021 and finished on the podium in Puebla, but will return to the DTM next year before embarking on a full campaign in endurance racing in 2023 with Audi.

Meanwhile, Muller joined Audi’s factory roster in the DTM in 2014 and has been one of the manufacturer’s top performers in recent years, finishing second to Rast in both 2019 and ‘20.

Following Audi’s works exit from the DTM this year, the Swiss driver stayed on in the championship with its support, switching to Rast’s former outfit Team Rosberg and scoring a podium finish at Monza.

Both Rast and Muller will remain within Audi’s fold for at least two years and play a crucial role in development of Audi’s LMDh car ahead of the marque's widely anticipated return to the top echelon of sportscar racing in 2023.

“Rene Rast and Nico Muller are currently among the best drivers on the market and I am very happy that we are going into the future with both of them,” said Audi Sport boss Julius Seebach.

“Besides their performance on the track, they also have what it takes to take a team forward. It's great to see Rene back in the DTM. 

“At the same time, Rene and Nico are the first two drivers with whom we are preparing our return to Le Mans.”

Porsche Motorsport LMDh

Porsche Motorsport LMDh

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Audi will contest both Le Mans and Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona as part of a wider sportscar programme that is expected to include the FIA World Endurance Championship and potentially the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Both Audi and sister marque Porsche have decided to take the LMDh route over the more expensive LM Hypercar option, and will build their cars around the next generation Multimatic LMP2 chassis.

Muller expects Audi to run an intensive testing programme next year before the yet-to-be-named successor to the R18 makes its race debut at Daytona in January 2023.

“Knowing Audi, there is also the demand that when you go to Le Mans, you fight for victory.” Muller told Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com

“Of course you can't face it like in the past, there's a BoP and so on, but you still have to be sorted. You can't do two or three test days beforehand and then think: 'Now we're going to rock the boat'. I think it's going to be an intensive year of testing.”

Muller is not a complete stranger to prototype racing, having contested the Shanghai round of the WEC in 2017 in G-Drive’s Oreca LMP2 car.

The Swiss driver also feels his experience of driving Class One DTM cars will come handy on his step up to LMDH machinery in 2023.

“Very similar, actually,” Muller said when asked to compare LMDh with last-generation DTM cars. “That's something I think a lot of people don't necessarily see. But the construction of the car is not that different. Sure, there is a body over this DTM car, which looks like a touring car. But it's not a touring car.

“And also, how such a car drives is relatively similar. So with the LMDh I don't know, but I've driven LMP2 cars. They drive very similarly. That's why I think the experience you have there and in tyre management, because Class 1 had proper tyre management, not like here now, I think that's already valuable.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024

Previous article

Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

2 h
2
Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel

16 h
3
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

17 h
4
DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

16 h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

12 h
Latest news
Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023
LM24

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023

7m
Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024
WEC

Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024

Oct 5, 2021
Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88
Video Inside
LM24

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88

Sep 23, 2021
Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return
LM24

Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return

Sep 22, 2021
Why Le Mans proves good vision is vital to racing success
Video Inside
LM24

Why Le Mans proves good vision is vital to racing success

Sep 15, 2021
Latest videos
Remembering Nino Vaccarella 00:52
Le Mans
Sep 23, 2021

Remembering Nino Vaccarella

Essilor Vision: Strain of the 24 Hours 04:39
Le Mans
Sep 14, 2021

Essilor Vision: Strain of the 24 Hours

Le Mans: Lopez reveals detail on Toyota's 01:03
Le Mans
Aug 27, 2021

Le Mans: Lopez reveals detail on Toyota's "serious" fuel issue

Racing in the dark: Le Mans at Night 05:35
Le Mans
Aug 26, 2021

Racing in the dark: Le Mans at Night

Tom Kristensen discusses his experiences at Le Mans 04:45
Le Mans
Aug 26, 2021

Tom Kristensen discusses his experiences at Le Mans

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace" Norisring
DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

Mercedes defends team orders call in DTM title decider Norisring
DTM

Mercedes defends team orders call in DTM title decider

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

René Rast More from
René Rast
Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap Zolder
DTM

Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash London E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi Prime
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Trending Today

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023
Le Mans Le Mans

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021

Latest news

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023
Le Mans Le Mans

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023

Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024
WEC WEC

Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88

Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return
Le Mans Le Mans

Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.