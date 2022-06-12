Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours as it happened Next / Rast on Turn 1 Le Mans clash: 'They all jumped the start'
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Le Mans 24h, H16: Lead change after first Toyota drama

Toyota suffered technical dramas for the first time in the Le Mans 24 Hours just before two-thirds distance, with a brief stoppage for Jose Maria Lopez promoting the #8 car of Brendon Hartley into the lead.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Lopez was holding a comfortable lead of 15 seconds when his Toyota GR010 crawled to a halt at Arnage, with Hartley passing him for the lead by the time the Argentine was able to perform a reset and get going again.

The #7 Toyota lost further time when Lopez brought the car into the pits at the end of the lap, leaving him more than a lap behind the sister car with eight hours remaining in the race.

The #7 car had moved into the lead in the 14th hour when Kamui Kobayashi pitted under two separate slow zones to hand over the car to Mike Conway, who later passed on the driving duties to Lopez.

Ryo Hirakawa in the #8 Toyota pitted a lap after Kobayashi but by that time one of the two slow zones - deployed to clear the stranded #59 Inception Ferrari 488 GTE Am car of Alexander West - was cleared, playing its part in Conway getting the jump on Sebastien Buemi, who then took the wheel of the #8 Toyota.

The leading Glickenhaus continues to run in third place with Richard Westbrook driving the Pipo-engined #708 LMH, albeit four laps down on the two Toyotas after losing time in the pits for a change of rear wing.

The sister #709 Glickenhaus of Olivier Pla is circulating nine laps behind, while the Alpine A480-Gibson sits 17th overall and last among the hypercar entrants after being hit with a series of reliability issues early in the race.

JOTA remains in front in LMP2

The #38 JOTA crew continues to dominate the LMP2 class after gentleman driver Roberto Gonzalez took over the driving duties from Antonio Felix da Costa in the 14th hour, having spent just a little over two hours behind the wheel prior to that stint.

The Mexican inherited a lead of three minutes and was more or less able to maintain that advantage, even as most of JOTA’s rivals ran professional drivers in the early hours of the morning, before handing over the car to Will Stevens just before the end of the 17th hour.

Second place in the LMP2 class is held by Robert Kubica in the Prema, with a drive through penalty for Sean Gelael in the #31 WRT for hitting the 10 Vector Sport promoting Edward Jones in the #28 JOTA in podium positions with eight hours still to run.

There was a lengthy slow zone period in the 14th hour to repair the barriers at Porsche Curves following a major crash for Ultimate driver Jean-Baptiste Lahaye, who was able to return to the pits despite sustaining heavy damage to his #35 Oreca.

Disaster for Porsche, Corvette in the lead

Corvette circled back into the GTE Pro lead when Michael Christensen suffered a massive front-right tyre blow out heading into the Mulsanne Corner, tearing off the entire front bumper off his #92 Porsche.

Christensen was able to get the car back into the pits after an excruciatingly slow lap, where Porsche was able to replace the bodywork and send his teammate Laurens Vanthoor back out on track again.

With the Porsche dropping several laps off the lead, it is Alexander Sims now at the head of the field in the #64 Corvette, with Daniel Serra running 18s behind in second in the #51 Ferrari.

The other Porsche, the #91 911 RSR-19 of Richard Lietz third, but 3m30s down on the leading Corvette.

TF Sport remains in front in GTE Am with Ben Keating at the wheel of the #33 Aston Martin Vantage GTE following a close battle with the #99 Hardpoint Porsche of Andrew Haryanto.

shares
comments

Related video

The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours as it happened
Previous article

The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours as it happened
Next article

Rast on Turn 1 Le Mans clash: 'They all jumped the start'

Rast on Turn 1 Le Mans clash: 'They all jumped the start'
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC
WEC

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Prime
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC WEC

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win
WEC WEC

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.