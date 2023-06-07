Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Qualifying report

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari tops first qualifying, Hyperpole spots decided

Ferrari topped Wednesday evening's first qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours, as the eight cars from each class progressing to Thursday's Hyperpole session were decided.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

The Italian manufacturer locked out the top two spots with its pair of 499P Le Mans Hypercars, besting the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs that placed third and fourth.

Alessandro Pier Guidi set an impressive 3m25.412s in the #51 Ferrari with around 15 minutes to go, despite getting slightly held up late in the lap by a GTE Am Aston.

But moments later he was usurped by the sister #50 car of Antonio Fuoco, who posted a 3m25.213s to grab the top spot.

 

The early pace was set by the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, who put in a 3m25.485s at the very start of the session – which ultimately left him 0.3s behind the Ferraris, and fractionally ahead of Brendon Hartley in the sister #8 car.

Next up in the two-by-two formation from the leading manufacturers were two of the Porsche 963 LMDhs, Frederic Makowiecki in the #5 heading Felipe Nasr in the #75 as both were 0.6s behind the Ferraris.

The final cars from the Hypercar class to make it through to the eight-car Hyperpole shootout were the two Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDhs – Sebastien Bourdais in the #3, just ahead of Earl Bamber in the #2 and both less than a second off the pace.

Kevin Estre's #6 Porsche was the first car to miss out and will therefore start ninth, having missed the cut-off by almost a second.

Peugeot failed to get either of its 9X8 LMHs into the top eight, with Mikkel Jensen 10th in the #93 car ahead of Loic Duval in the #94 machine.

The Hypercar field was rounded out by the Action Express Caddy, the two Glickenhaus 007s and the Vanwall Vandervell 680, while JOTA's privateer Porsche 963 did not set a time due to hybrid-related issues.

The hour-long session started with two early red flags, the first caused by a collision between the #22 United Autosports LMP2 machine of Filipe Albuquerque and the #36 Alpine ORECA of Matthieu Vaxiviere when they were jostling for position into the final chicane.

The session had only just been restarted when it was halted again, this time by the #37 Cool Racing LMP2 entry of Malthe Jakobsen skating into the Indianapolis barriers.

For the majority of the session, the LMP2 leaderboard was headed by the #28 JOTA entry of Pietro Fittipaldi, his 3m34.751s good enough to beat the #41 WRT-entered ORECA of Louis Deletraz by just two thousandths of a second.

The #63 Prema ORECA of Mirko Bortolotti made a late jump to third ahead of the #48 IDEC Sport and #10 Vector Sport cars.

There was late drama in the GTE Am class with the top time changing hands several times in the closing stages.

Charlie Eastwood's TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage had topped the times for much of the hour before a flurry of late improvements.

First up, with just four minutes to go, Nicky Catsburg in the sole Corvette C8.R emerged from the pits following repairs after Nico Varrone's Tertre Rouge practice crash to shoot to the top of the times on his very first flying lap.

But he was shuffled back to an eventual third following a pair of late efforts from Ferrari drivers.

Davide Rigon in the #54 AF Corse 488 looked to have snared top spot, before he was pipped by the #83 Richard Mille-backed sister car of Alessio Rovera moments after the chequered flag went out.

Cars progressing to Hyperpole:

Hypercar

#50 Ferrari AF Corse
#51 Ferrari AF Corse
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport
#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport
#3 Cadillac Racing 
#2 Cadillac Racing 

LMP2

#28 JOTA
#41 Team WRT
#63 Prema Racing
#48 IDEC Sport
#10 Vector Sport
#47 COOL Racing
#923 Racing Team Turkey 
#9 Prema Racing

GTE Am

#83 Richard Mille AF Corse
#54 AF Corse
#33 Corvette Racing
#25 ORT by TF
#57 Kessel Racing
#55 GMB Motorsport
#21 AF Corse
#74 Kessel Racing

Le Mans 24 Hours - first qualifying results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 50 ITA Antonio Fuoco
ESP Miguel Molina
DEN Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 499P Hypercar 3'25.213  
2 51 GBR James Calado
ITA Antonio Giovinazzi
ITA Alessandro Pier Guidi		 Ferrari 499P Hypercar 3'25.412 0.199
3 7 GBR Mike Conway
JPN Kamui Kobayashi
ARG Jose Maria Lopez		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar 3'25.485 0.272
4 8 SUI Sebastien Buemi
NZL Brendon Hartley
JPN Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar 3'25.749 0.536
5 5 USA Dane Cameron
DEN Michael Christensen
FRA Frédéric Makowiecki		 Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'25.848 0.635
6 75 FRA Mathieu Jaminet
BRA Felipe Nasr
GBR Nick Tandy		 Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'25.868 0.655
7 3 FRA Sebastien Bourdais
NZL Scott Dixon
HOL Renger van der Zande		 Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar 3'25.924 0.711
8 2 NZL Earl Bamber
GBR Alex Lynn
GBR Richard Westbrook		 Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar 3'26.020 0.807
9 6 FRA Kevin Estre
GER Andre Lotterer
BEL Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'26.900 1.687
10 93 GBR Paul di Resta
DEN Mikkel Jensen
FRA Jean-Eric Vergne		 Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar 3'27.260 2.047
11 94 FRA Loïc Duval
USA Gustavo Menezes
SUI Nico Müller		 Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar 3'27.850 2.637
12 311 GBR Jack Aitken
BRA Pipo Derani
GBR Alexander Sims		 Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar 3'27.960 2.747
13 708 AUS Ryan Briscoe
FRA Romain Dumas
FRA Olivier Pla		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar 3'28.497 3.284
14 709 FRA Nathanaël Berthon
MEX Esteban Gutierrez
FRA Franck Mailleux		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar 3'28.612 3.399
15 4 FRA Tom Dillmann
ARG Esteban Guerrieri
FRA Tristan Vautier		 Vanwall Vandervell 680 Hypercar 3'29.745 4.532
16 28 BRA Pietro Fittipaldi
DEN David Heinemeier Hansson
DEN Oliver Rasmussen		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.751 9.538
17 41 POR Rui Andrade
SUI Louis Deletraz
POL Robert Kubica		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.753 9.540
18 63 ITA Mirko Bortolotti
RUS Daniil Kvyat
FRA Doriane Pin		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.793 9.580
19 48 FRA Paul Loup Chatin
GER Laurents Hörr
FRA Paul Lafargue		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.839 9.626
20 10 FRA Gabriel Aubry
IRL Ryan Cullen
SUI Matthias Kaiser		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.985 9.772
21 47 FRA Reshad de Gerus
RUS Vlad Lomko
FRA Simon Pagenaud		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.105 9.892
22 923 GBR Tom Gamble
BEL Dries Vanthoor
TUR Salih Yoluc		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.176 9.963
23 9 ECU Juan Manuel Correa
ROU Filip Ugran
HOL Bent Viscaal		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.392 10.179
24 14 SUI Mathias Beche
GBR Ben Hanley
USA Rodrigo Sales		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.453 10.240
25 23 GBR Tom Blomqvist
GBR Oliver Jarvis
USA Josh Pierson		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.519 10.306
26 45 AUS James Allen
USA Colin Braun
USA George Kurtz		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.578 10.365
27 22 POR Filipe Albuquerque
GBR Philip Hanson
GBR Frederick Lubin		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.587 10.374
28 39 HOL Giedo van der Garde
ITA Roberto Lacorte
FRA Patrick Pilet		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.652 10.439
29 65 HOL Tijmen van der Helm
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado
HOL Job Van Uitert		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.691 10.478
30 34 ESP Albert Costa
SUI Fabio Scherer
POL Jakub Smiechowski		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.755 10.542
31 31 HOL Robin Frijns
INA Sean Gelael
AUT Ferdinand Habsburg		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.853 10.640
32 43 BEL Maxime Martin
BEL Tom van Rompuy
BEL Ugo De Wilde		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.951 10.738
33 37 SUI Alexandre Coigny
DEN Malthe Jakobsen
FRA Nicolas Lapierre		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.271 11.058
34 80 GBR Ben Barnicoat
FRA Norman Nato
FRA François Perrodo		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.483 11.270
35 30 AUT Rene Binder
SUI Neel Jani
CHI Nicolas Pino		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'37.213 12.000
36 35 GBR Olli Caldwell
BRA André Negrão
MEX Memo Rojas		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'37.498 12.285
37 32 DEN Anders Fjordbach
USA Mark Kvamme
DEN Jan Magnussen		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'39.303 14.090
38 24 GBR Jenson Button
USA Jimmie Johnson
GER Mike Rockenfeller		 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 INNOVATIVE CAR 3'47.976 22.763
39 54 ITA Francesco Castellacci
SUI Thomas Flohr
ITA Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'51.914 26.701
40 33 HOL Nicky Catsburg
USA Ben Keating
ARG Nicolas Varrone		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 3'52.228 27.015
41 25 Oman Ahmad Al Harthy
USA Michael Dinan
IRL Charlie Eastwood		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'52.431 27.218
42 57 USA Scott Huffaker
JPN Takeshi Kimura
BRA Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.459 27.246
43 55 DEN Gustav Birch
DEN Jens Reno Møller
DEN Marco Sørensen		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'52.484 27.271
44 83 ARG Luis Perez Companc
ITA Alessio Rovera
FRA Lilou Wadoux		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.658 27.445
45 21 USA Simon Mann
BEL Ulysse De Pauw
FRA Julien Piguet		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.968 27.755
46 74 JPN Kei Cozzolino
JPN Yorikatsu Tsujiko
JPN Naoki Yokomizo		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.263 28.050
47 60 ITA Matteo Cressoni
BEL Alessio Picariello
ITA Claudio Schiavoni		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.374 28.161
48 98 GBR Ian James
ITA Daniel Mancinelli
ESP Alex Riberas		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'53.406 28.193
49 77 FRA Julien Andlauer
GER Christian Ried
DEN Mikkel Pedersen		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.481 28.268
50 86 GBR Ben Barker
ITA Riccardo Pera
GBR Michael Wainwright		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.531 28.318
51 85 BEL Sarah Bovy
SUI Rahel Frey
DEN Michelle Gatting		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.603 28.390
52 72 FRA Valentin Hasse-Clot
FRA Arnold Robin
FRA Maxime Robin		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'53.703 28.490
53 56 ITA Matteo Cairoli
USA PJ Hyett
USA Gunnar Jeannette		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'53.947 28.734
54 66 FRA Neubauer Thomas
Italy Giacomo Petrobelli
MON Louis Prette		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'54.093 28.880
55 911 IRL Michael Fassbender
AUT Richard Lietz
EST Martin Rump		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'54.129 28.916
56 16 USA Ryan Hardwick
BEL Jan Heylen
CAN Zacharie Robichon		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'54.137 28.924
57 100 INA Andrew Haryanto
USA Chandler Hull
USA Jeffrey Segal		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'54.143 28.930
58 88 GER Jonas Ried
GBR Harry Tincknell
USA Don Yount		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'58.486 33.273
59 36 FRA Julien Canal
FRA Charles Milesi
FRA Matthieu Vaxivière		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'59.171 33.958
60 13 GER René Rast
USA Ricky Taylor
USA Steven Thomas		 Oreca 07 LMP2 no time  
61 38 POR Antonio Felix da Costa
GBR Will Stevens
CHN Ye Yifei		 Porsche 963 Hypercar no time  
62 777 JPN Tomonobu Fujii
JPN Satoshi Hoshino
GBR Casper Stevenson		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM no time  
Stephen Lickorish
