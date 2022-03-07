Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure

Entries for this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours and World Endurance Championship have been re-opened in the wake of G-Drive's withdrawal.

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure
Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

The move announced on Monday by race organiser and WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest follows the announcement by Russian entrant G-Drive Racing that it is putting its sportscar programmes on hold for 2022.

Entries for the 90th edition of Le Mans on 11/12 June have been re-opened on 7 March at 3pm CET for a 48-hour period.

A short statement from the ACO read: “Recent measures taken by international sporting bodies following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops affect motorsport teams and drivers.

“The selection committee has therefore decided to invite new applications for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans for a limited 48-hour period.”

The reopening of entries suggests that the ACO did not have sufficient applications — or applications of the quality it demands — to make up the shortfall of cars following G-Drive’s withdrawal and the decision by Peugeot not to attend the race this year with its new 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar.

The full 62-car entry list for the French enduro had been due to be published one week ago, but was delayed for what the ACO called “administrative reasons” and was expected to be released late last week or early this week.

Read Also:

Last weekend, G-Drive team principal Roman Rusinov announced he is not prepared to abide by the conditions laid down by the FIA last week for the participation of Russian competitors in international motorsport.

Rusinov said in the short statement he would “not put my signature on this document” and expressed disappointment that members of the team “won’t compete for GDR” in 2022.

The team was making a full-time return to the WEC this year with a solo ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2, with ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat among the drivers, and had also made a further Le Mans entry under its own name with a second ORECA that was due to race in the European Le Mans Series this year.

It is unclear if further conditions were laid down for the team to compete in the WEC and the ELMS.

The involvement of Rusinov’s team in top-level sportscar racing was further complicated by it title sponsorship: G-Drive is a brand of energy giant Gazprom, which is majority-owned by the Russian state and is facing sanctions around the world.

G-Drive Racing has withdrawn its entry following additional conditions laid down by the FIA for Russian entrants.

G-Drive Racing has withdrawn its entry following additional conditions laid down by the FIA for Russian entrants.

Photo by: Paul Foster

This year’s Le Mans entry will be made up 36 WEC cars, the full entry published in January minus the two Peugeots and the G-Drive ORECA.

It is expected that a second Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH will bolster the field in the Hypercar class to five cars again.

It can be taken as read that Chevrolet will gain an entry for a second Corvette C8.R alongside the car it will run full-time in the WEC this season.

There are also a total of 14 guaranteed entries for the race gained by teams on the basis of their results in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the European and Asian Le Mans Series.

The Belgian WRT LMP2 squad has already announced that it will be taking up one of its two automatic spots with a third ORECA entered alongside its two full-season WEC cars, but had no plans to run a fourth car.

Glickenhaus Racing has tweeted that it would be open to running a third car at Le Mans, though it is unclear if the communication has been made in jest.

The ACO offered no timeline for publication of the entry in Monday’s announcement, saying only that it “will be released at a later date”.

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season
Previous article

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season
Video Inside
WEC

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct
WEC

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime
WEC

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Latest news

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure
Le Mans Le Mans

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours and WEC entry procedure

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2022 WEC season

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct
WEC WEC

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct

Le Mans 24 Hours entry list announcement delayed
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours entry list announcement delayed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.