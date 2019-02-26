Kellett confirmed in Juncos Indy Lights team

Kellett joins reigning Pro Mazda (now known as Indy Pro 2000) champion Rinus VeeKay to complete Ricardo Juncos’s two-car Lights line-up for 2019.

The Canadian spent the last three seasons at Andretti Autosport, with whom he scored five podiums and took pole for last year’s Freedom 100.

Juncos Racing won the Lights title in 2015 with Spencer Pigot and ’17 with Kyle Kaiser.

Kellett said: “Competing in the 2019 Indy Lights season with Juncos Racing is a very exciting opportunity. Ricardo and his team have proven themselves championship winners on many occasions and across different series. As such, I am very enthusiastic about our partnership.

“As a returning veteran to the series, consistency, podiums and wins will be the focus for this year. It’s been a long off-season, so I am ready for St. Pete and can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the #67 K-Line Insulators USA/Ten80 Education Juncos Racing machine.”

Juncos added: “We are really looking forward to working with an Indy Lights veteran like Dalton. He has continued to grow each year in the series, so we look to take this momentum and take it to the 2019 season.

“Dalton is not only a great addition to our team, but also as a teammate for our rookie Rinus (VeeKay) who will make his first start in the Indy Lights series this year. I want to thank Dalton, his family, and sponsors for the chance to add Dalton to our growing program.”