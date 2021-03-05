IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021
IndyCar / Breaking news

VeeKay on rookie year: “I’m a whole different driver now”

By:

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s 2020 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Rinus VeeKay has vowed to do better this season after learning to not take “any unnecessary risk”.

VeeKay on rookie year: “I’m a whole different driver now”

VeeKay’s highlight was a pole and a podium in October’s Harvest Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, but he was also renowned for his speed and aggression – something that he admits needed tempering.

The 2019 Indy Lights runner-up said: “I'm a whole different driver now. Of course I only had Road to Indy experience before my rookie season started, but now I have I think it's 14 IndyCar races under my belt.

“I could already see that throughout the season I made so much progress. I think we had a very steep learning curve last year, and my job is to make sure that steep learning curve keeps staying as steep as it is now throughout the season.

“I found out that finishing a race is quite important, so I will always race as hard as I can, as fair as I can. But definitely don't take any risk – any unnecessary risk. Beginning of the season I was just really aggressive. Came away with it a few times, but also in Texas it was just too much.

“I definitely learned a lot from those races, and yeah, it made me a complete driver. I think now, yeah, I'll have to make sure I keep it all going, and yeah, finish as well as possible every race.”

Finding the right balance between aggression and consolidation, he said, was “definitely tough. You can't always do it 100 percent well,” and says he does much of it by instinct.

“It's mostly intuition, like your body does everything for you. Mostly if I do any moves in a race and I look back afterwards, I have no idea how I did it, but it happened. I think that's a good thing, don't think, and let everything happen how it goes.”

That said, VeeKay added that his rivals shouldn’t expect him to back down in wheel-to-wheel situations.

“Of course I had a lot of fun racing hard against some guys, but they didn't have as much fun as I did!” he commented. “But you get a certain respect with other drivers. You start to know them. When you start a season, you know nobody. It's an unknown person you're racing against.

“Now that I've met all the drivers, it's getting more like I'm another driver. They know I'm going to race hard. I'm not going to make it easy for them. It's a thing now. It's not something they have to be surprised of.”

VeeKay said his efforts to improve himself had been matched by the ECR-Chevrolet team.

“We're working together all the time to make each other better,” he said. “Of course, I'm not a robot, so I can do a lot of stuff better. We're all working together. It's a really nice team in terms of cooperation, very free. I can say whatever I want, and everyone wants to get better at everything.

“I can already see that the team has made progression in the off-season, and I'm getting more professional. I now expect more what the team wants from me, so I can anticipate more of that coming into the race weekends and make sure I prepare better for the coming races.

“I think if I just keep doing what I'm doing and have the team keep putting in the work that they did in the off-season, I think we can really run at the front, and yeah, hopefully go for podiums. Hopefully that first win, that's something I really want to go for. We'll see how that goes.”

shares
comments
Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021

Previous article

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

24min
2
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

8h
3
Formula 1

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery

4h
4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

1h
5
IndyCar

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

19h
Latest news
VeeKay on rookie year: “I’m a whole different driver now”
IndyCar

VeeKay on rookie year: “I’m a whole different driver now”

1h
Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021
IndyCar

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021

4h
Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives
IndyCar

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives

18h
Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

19h
Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”
IndyCar

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”

20h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021
IndyCar / Breaking news

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives
IndyCar / Breaking news

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales

Latest news

VeeKay on rookie year: “I’m a whole different driver now”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

VeeKay on rookie year: “I’m a whole different driver now”

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.