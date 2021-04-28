Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Texas Preview

IndyCar’s Texas double-header – facts, figures, schedule

By:

All you need to know ahead of the third and fourth rounds of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series at Texas Motor Speedway.

IndyCar’s Texas double-header – facts, figures, schedule

Event date: Saturday, May 01 – Sunday, May 02

Track: 1.5-mile, 4-turn oval in Fort Worth, TX.

Race distances: Saturday – Genesys 300 – 212 laps (318 miles) // Sunday – XPEL 375 – 248 laps (372 miles)

Firestone tire allotment: 13 sets to be used over practice, qualifying and the two races.

At-track IndyCar schedule (local/Central) & broadcast details

Saturday, May 01
11.30-11.40am – Pit speed limiter practice (two groups, five minutes each)
11.45am-1.00pm – Practice – Peacock Premium
3.00pm – Qualifying. Two flying laps per car, first lap sets grid for Genesys 300, second sets grid for XPEL 375Peacock Premium
6.00pm – NBCSN on air
6.40pm – “Drivers start your engines”
6.45pm – Genesys 300 – 212 laps – NBCSN Live

Sunday, May 02
3.30-3.35pm – Install laps
4.00pm – NBCSN on air
4.10pm – “Drivers start your engines”
4.15pm – XPEL 375 – 248 laps – NBCSN Live

Leigh Diffey is play-by-play announcer for NBC's coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton and Nick Yeoman. Jake Query is the turn announcer. The Genesys 300 and XPEL 375 races air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app.

Race Notes

2020 race winner: Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) – 200 laps/300 miles covered in 1h38m37.7648sec, 175.201mph.

2020 NTT P1 Award winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 48.0578sec (215.740mph) over two laps.

Qualifying lap record: Charlie Kimball (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda), 2017, based on lap distance of 1.44 miles, over one lap – 23.2730, 222.747mph

The Genesys 300 and XPEL 375 will be the first doubleheader held at Texas since 2011 and the 33rd and 34th races overall, and it will be the first time Texas has hosted IndyCar in May.

No driver has competed in every Texas race, but two of this weekend’s starters, Dixon and Tony Kanaan (Ganassi) have started 21 races there. Dixon has four wins to his credit here, a record for the venue shared with Helio Castroneves. As well as Dixon and Kanaan, four other TMS winners are entered in this year’s races – Will Power (two wins), Ed Carpenter, Graham Rahal and Josef Newgarden.

This weekend’s starters contains three-time Texas polesitter Power, two-time polesitter Newgarden, and one-time polewinners Dixon and Takuma Sato.

Twelve of this weekend’s starters have led laps at the track: Dixon 674, Power 432, Kanaan 372, James Hinchcliffe 196, Newgarden 162, Ryan Hunter-Reay 136, Carpenter 92, Simon Pagenaud 85, Sato 60, Rahal 36, Alexander Rossi 10 and Marcus Ericsson 2.

One rookie, Scott McLaughlin, is entered and these will be his first oval IndyCar races. Pietro Fittipaldi will also be making his Texas Motor Speedway race debut, although he has three previous oval starts to his name. For their thoughts on the Texas races, click here.

