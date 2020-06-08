IndyCar
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Breaking news

Software issue caused Hunter-Reay, Rossi, Rahal problems at Texas

shares
comments
Software issue caused Hunter-Reay, Rossi, Rahal problems at Texas
By:
Jun 8, 2020, 10:35 PM

Honda Performance Development has confirmed that a software communication issue is what caused Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and Graham Rahal to miss the start of IndyCar’s Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway – and social distancing protocols exacerbated the problem.

Due to social distancing rules in place for the race weekend at TMS, neither Honda nor Chevrolet engineers were allowed to attend to their engines and plug in their laptops for the startup procedures. So when a glitch occurred on the two Andretti Autosport cars and on the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing machine, there was no way to immediately resolve the issue.

Allen Miller, HPD race team leader, explained: "The problem is the result of a software communication issue between the Honda electronics and Cosworth’s ECU that sometimes arises during the startup procedure.  

“While not a frequent problem, it is something that has occurred previously.  Our engineers are aware of the issue, and had they been in their normal position at the car for the engine start, could have quickly resolved it.”  

While Hunter-Reay’s and Rossi’s crew swapped out their cars’ ECUs on the dummy grid on pitlane, RLLR pulled Rahal’s car back to the pitbox to have a Honda engineer reset the electronics and fire up the engine. Unfortunately, all three cases breached IndyCar’s parc ferme rule preventing work on cars between qualifying and the start of the race in this one-day event.

All three were therefore assessed drive-through penalties, and Rossi’s delay was exacerbated by then speeding on pitlane and having to serve another drive through. Although Hunter-Reay eventually recovered to clinch eighth place, Rossi could only salvage 16th. 2016 Texas winner Rahal was a further place behind having also served a stop-and-go penalty for exceeding the temporary stint limit of 35 laps per set of Firestone tires.

This compounded RLLR’s misery, given that Rahal’s teammate, Takuma Sato, had been unable to make the start of the race at all. The 2017 Indy 500 winner crashed on a warm-up lap before his qualifying run. The team attempted to rebuild the car but, given the fact that there was little more than two hours between the shunt and the start of the race, they were unable to send it through Tech Inspection before the prescribed deadline.

 

Next article
Veach stars on tough night for Andretti Autosport in Texas

Previous article

Veach stars on tough night for Andretti Autosport in Texas
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Author David Malsher-Lopez

