Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

IMS confirms 36 entries for 103rd Indy 500

shares
comments
IMS confirms 36 entries for 103rd Indy 500
By:
1h ago

A total of 36 cars will vie for the 33 spots on the starting grid in this year’s Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, although there remain two TBAs.

In last week’s testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports ran Oriol Servia in the #77 entry, but the Catalan, who has 10 previous Indy 500 starts to his name –including one with SPM – has not yet been confirmed.

The other car with no confirmed driver is the lone Juncos Racing-Chevrolet which last year provided 2017 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kaiser with his Indy 500 debut. The American will be sharing the Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R with Will Owen in this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Mid-Ohio, and has made the squad’s only start in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series so far, at the Circuit of The Americas.

The list, which contains 18 Chevrolets and 18 Hondas, includes seven previous winners – Helio Castroneves (three-time winner), along with Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato and Will Power.

There are also seven rookies, including 2019 IndyCar full-timers Marcus Ericsson, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist along with new part-timers Patricio O’Ward and Ben Hanley. Meanwhile Jordan King, who last year competed for Ed Carpenter Racing on IndyCar’s road and street courses, will make his oval racing debut in a third Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry.

The 36-car entry list also contains for the second time Fernando Alonso, now in an official McLaren Racing entry. Since he made his Indy debut in 2017, the two-time F1 champion and two-time Monaco GP winner has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and is thus aiming to become only the second driver in history to earn motorsport’s unofficial ‘Triple Crown’ by clinching an Indy 500 victory.

Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. Thirty cars will earn a spot in the starting field Saturday. The top nine starting positions and positions 31 through 33 will be determined Sunday during the Fast Nine Shootout and Last Row Shootout, both of which will air on NBC.

Car # Driver Car name Engine Entrant
2 Josef Newgarden Shell V-Power Nitro Plus Team Penske Chevrolet Team Penske
3 Helio Castroneves (W) Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet Team Penske
4 Matheus Leist ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet A.J. Foyt Enterprises
5 James Hinchcliffe Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
7 Marcus Ericsson (R) Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
9 Scott Dixon (W) PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
10 Felix Rosenqvist (R) NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
12 Will Power (W) Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet Team Penske
14 Tony Kanaan (W) ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet A.J. Foyt Enterprises
15 Graham Rahal United Rentals Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
18 Sebastien Bourdais SealMaster Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan
19 Santino Ferrucci (R) Cly-Del Manufacturing Honda Dale Coyne Racing
20 Ed Carpenter Preferred Freezer Services Chevrolet Ed Carpenter Racing
21 Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Ed Carpenter Racing
22 Simon Pagenaud Menards Team Penske Chevrolet Team Penske
23 Charlie Kimball Fiasp Carlin Chevrolet Carlin
24 Sage Karam DRR WIX Filters Chevrolet Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
25 Conor Daly United States Air Force Honda Andretti Autosport
26 Zach Veach Gainbridge Honda Andretti Autosport
27 Alexander Rossi (W) NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda Andretti Autosport
28 Ryan Hunter-Reay (W) DHL Honda Andretti Autosport
30 Takuma Sato (W) Mi-Jack / Panasonic Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
31 Patricio O'Ward (R) Carlin Chevrolet Carlin
32 TBA Juncos Racing Chevrolet Juncos Racing
33 James Davison Dale Coyne with Byrd and Belardi Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Byrd and Belardi
39 Pippa Mann Driven2SaveLives Chevrolet Clauson-Marshall Racing
42 Jordan King (R) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
48 JR Hildebrand DRR Salesforce Chevrolet Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
59 Max Chilton Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet Carlin
60 Jack Harvey AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda Meyer Shank Racing
63 Ed Jones Ed Carpenter Racing Scuderia Corsa Chevrolet Ed Carpenter Racing
66 Fernando Alonso McLaren Racing Chevrolet McLaren Racing
77 TBA Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
81 Ben Hanley (R) 10 Star DragonSpeed Chevrolet DragonSpeed
88 Colton Herta (R) Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda Harding Steinbrenner Racing
98 Marco Andretti U.S. Concrete / Curb Honda Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian

(W) - Indianapolis 500 winner
(R) - Indy 500 Rookie of the Year candidate

Next article
Hinchcliffe on the magic and mysteries of Indy

Previous article

Hinchcliffe on the magic and mysteries of Indy
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Pedrosa's KTM test return delayed further Spanish GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Pedrosa's KTM test return delayed further

10h ago
Mercedes to make display changes after Hamilton VSC setback Article
Formula 1

Mercedes to make display changes after Hamilton VSC setback

IMS confirms 36 entries for 103rd Indy 500 Article
IndyCar

IMS confirms 36 entries for 103rd Indy 500

Latest videos
Arrow Schmidt Peterson race report, Round 4 – Long Beach 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson race report, Round 4 – Long Beach

Apr 16, 2019
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar, Rd 3 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar, Rd 3

Apr 10, 2019

News in depth
IMS confirms 36 entries for 103rd Indy 500
IndyCar

IMS confirms 36 entries for 103rd Indy 500

Hinchcliffe on the magic and mysteries of Indy
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe on the magic and mysteries of Indy

Herta tops Honda test on IMS road course
IndyCar

Herta tops Honda test on IMS road course

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.