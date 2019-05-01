IMS confirms 36 entries for 103rd Indy 500

In last week’s testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports ran Oriol Servia in the #77 entry, but the Catalan, who has 10 previous Indy 500 starts to his name –including one with SPM – has not yet been confirmed.

The other car with no confirmed driver is the lone Juncos Racing-Chevrolet which last year provided 2017 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kaiser with his Indy 500 debut. The American will be sharing the Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R with Will Owen in this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Mid-Ohio, and has made the squad’s only start in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series so far, at the Circuit of The Americas.

The list, which contains 18 Chevrolets and 18 Hondas, includes seven previous winners – Helio Castroneves (three-time winner), along with Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato and Will Power.

There are also seven rookies, including 2019 IndyCar full-timers Marcus Ericsson, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist along with new part-timers Patricio O’Ward and Ben Hanley. Meanwhile Jordan King, who last year competed for Ed Carpenter Racing on IndyCar’s road and street courses, will make his oval racing debut in a third Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry.

The 36-car entry list also contains for the second time Fernando Alonso, now in an official McLaren Racing entry. Since he made his Indy debut in 2017, the two-time F1 champion and two-time Monaco GP winner has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and is thus aiming to become only the second driver in history to earn motorsport’s unofficial ‘Triple Crown’ by clinching an Indy 500 victory.

Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. Thirty cars will earn a spot in the starting field Saturday. The top nine starting positions and positions 31 through 33 will be determined Sunday during the Fast Nine Shootout and Last Row Shootout, both of which will air on NBC.

Car # Driver Car name Engine Entrant 2 Josef Newgarden Shell V-Power Nitro Plus Team Penske Chevrolet Team Penske 3 Helio Castroneves (W) Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet Team Penske 4 Matheus Leist ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 James Hinchcliffe Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 Marcus Ericsson (R) Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 9 Scott Dixon (W) PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Felix Rosenqvist (R) NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Will Power (W) Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet Team Penske 14 Tony Kanaan (W) ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 15 Graham Rahal United Rentals Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 Sebastien Bourdais SealMaster Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan 19 Santino Ferrucci (R) Cly-Del Manufacturing Honda Dale Coyne Racing 20 Ed Carpenter Preferred Freezer Services Chevrolet Ed Carpenter Racing 21 Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Simon Pagenaud Menards Team Penske Chevrolet Team Penske 23 Charlie Kimball Fiasp Carlin Chevrolet Carlin 24 Sage Karam DRR WIX Filters Chevrolet Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 25 Conor Daly United States Air Force Honda Andretti Autosport 26 Zach Veach Gainbridge Honda Andretti Autosport 27 Alexander Rossi (W) NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda Andretti Autosport 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay (W) DHL Honda Andretti Autosport 30 Takuma Sato (W) Mi-Jack / Panasonic Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 31 Patricio O'Ward (R) Carlin Chevrolet Carlin 32 TBA Juncos Racing Chevrolet Juncos Racing 33 James Davison Dale Coyne with Byrd and Belardi Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Byrd and Belardi 39 Pippa Mann Driven2SaveLives Chevrolet Clauson-Marshall Racing 42 Jordan King (R) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 48 JR Hildebrand DRR Salesforce Chevrolet Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 59 Max Chilton Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet Carlin 60 Jack Harvey AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda Meyer Shank Racing 63 Ed Jones Ed Carpenter Racing Scuderia Corsa Chevrolet Ed Carpenter Racing 66 Fernando Alonso McLaren Racing Chevrolet McLaren Racing 77 TBA Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 81 Ben Hanley (R) 10 Star DragonSpeed Chevrolet DragonSpeed 88 Colton Herta (R) Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda Harding Steinbrenner Racing 98 Marco Andretti U.S. Concrete / Curb Honda Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian

(W) - Indianapolis 500 winner

(R) - Indy 500 Rookie of the Year candidate