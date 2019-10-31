IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe aiming to “salvage full 2020 IndyCar campaign”

shares
comments
Hinchcliffe aiming to “salvage full 2020 IndyCar campaign”
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 2:45 PM

A “shocked” James Hinchcliffe says he’s still hoping to land a full-time seat in the NTT IndyCar Series, after losing his ride with the Arrow McLaren SP team.

Hinchcliffe scored the last three wins for what was previously named the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team, and took pole for the 2016 Indianapolis 500. And despite the team switching to Chevrolet power for 2020, he was expecting to fulfill the third and last year of his current contract, his sixth with the squad.

However, it was yesterday confirmed that Patricio O’Ward and rookie Oliver Askew will be the Arrow McLaren SP drivers next year leaving Hinchcliffe currently without a ride.

Read Also:

Yesterday, team co-owner Sam Schmidt told media it had been a "gut-wrenching decision" to let Hinchcliffe go, while this morning the 32-year-old Canadian star issued a statement.

“It goes without saying that the happenings of the last 48 hours have been difficult,” he wrote. “We were shocked to learn we would not be in the #5 car for the 2020 season. Obviously it’s very late in the game, but my team is working flat out to try and salvage a full 2020 IndyCar campaign.

“The support from the motorsports community has been overwhelming and is endlessly appreciated. We only get to do what we do because of the fans, and your passion is amazing.

“Disappointment aside, I still have my healthy, incredible family, friends and fans supporting me, and at the end of the day, there’s not much a little maple syrup and a Leafs game can’t fix.

“We’ve been kicked down before and came back stronger. This is simply our next fight.

“Challenge accepted.”

Regarding Hinchcliffe’s options, teams yet to confirm their full driver lineups include Chevrolet-powered Carlin, AJ Foyt Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing, while Honda-powered teams with theoretical vacancies include Dale Coyne Racing and Meyer Shank Racing.

It’s thought unlikely that Ganassi would expand to four cars nor Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to three cars for the money that Hinchcliffe can bring.

Read Also:

Next article
Alonso "an option" for third Arrow McLaren SP at Indy

Previous article

Alonso "an option" for third Arrow McLaren SP at Indy
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers James Hinchcliffe
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
13:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
17:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
13:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
16:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
15:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari, Williams against delaying 2021 F1 rules

2
Formula 1

Opinion: How senior citizens owned F1 over Miami track plan

3
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe aiming to “salvage full 2020 IndyCar campaign”

1h
4
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

5
Formula 1

Carey: “No magic number” for races on F1 calendar

32m

Latest videos

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Latest news

Hinchcliffe aiming to “salvage full 2020 IndyCar campaign”
Indy

Hinchcliffe aiming to “salvage full 2020 IndyCar campaign”

Alonso "an option" for third Arrow McLaren SP at Indy
Indy

Alonso "an option" for third Arrow McLaren SP at Indy

Schmidt: “Gut-wrenching decision” to let Hinchcliffe go
Indy

Schmidt: “Gut-wrenching decision” to let Hinchcliffe go

Arrow McLaren SP confirms O’Ward, Askew as Hinchcliffe exits
Indy

Arrow McLaren SP confirms O’Ward, Askew as Hinchcliffe exits

Coyne “close” to new Ferrucci deal, revised engineering line-up
Indy

Coyne “close” to new Ferrucci deal, revised engineering line-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.