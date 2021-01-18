Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Sebring January testing / Testing report

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

shares
comments
Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
By:

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon led his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammates in today’s seven-car test at Sebring International Raceway.

The 40-year-old reigning champ, who has 50 IndyCar wins to his name, lapped the 1.7-mile course in 52.320sec, one-tenth faster than Marcus Ericsson (pictured above) who is about to embark on his third IndyCar season and his second with the legendary Ganassi team.

Less than half a tenth behind them was one of the team’s new recruits, series sophomore Alex Palou, who had previously tested with the squad at Barber Motorsports Park and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet’s Sebastien Bourdais, who ended last season on an upbeat note with fourth place at St. Petersburg and this year becomes a full-timer, was a little more than a quarter-second off Dixon’s pace. His teammate Dalton Kellett is was a further three-tenths in arrears, the pair separated by Max Chilton in the Carlin-Chevrolet.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson turned more laps than anyone else as he continues his brave effort to adapt to open-wheel racing. He ended the day just under 1.4sec from teammate Dixon’s pace.

Tomorrow will see Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti and Colton Herta joining the action for Andretti Autosport-Honda, Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato testing for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, and Jack Harvey in the cockpit of his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

 

RANK

CAR NO.

DRIVER

TEAM

ENGINE

FASTEST LAP

DIFF.

TOTAL LAPS

1

9

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

52.320

  

109

3

8

Marcus Ericsson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

52.417

-0.097

127

2

10

Alex Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

52.455

-0.135

121

4

14

Sebastien Bourdais

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

52.589

-0.269

116

5

59

Max Chilton

Carlin

Chevy

52.890

-0.570

139

6

4

Dalton Kellett

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

52.962

-0.642

135

7

48

Jimmie Johnson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

53.691

-1.371

160

 

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

Previous article

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Sebring January testing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

Norris explains more serious approach to social media
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris explains more serious approach to social media

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief

Rainey: Schwantz doesn’t get enough credit for ’93 title
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

Rainey: Schwantz doesn’t get enough credit for ’93 title

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Latest news

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed

Michael Andretti “supports and respects” Marco’s career decision
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Michael Andretti “supports and respects” Marco’s career decision

Trending

1
IndyCar

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

6h
3
Formula 1

Norris explains more serious approach to social media

6h
4
Formula 1

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

1d
5
Formula 1

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned

5h

Latest news

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
IndyCar

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
SF

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed
IndyCar

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed

Michael Andretti “supports and respects” Marco’s career decision
IndyCar

Michael Andretti “supports and respects” Marco’s career decision

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA
IndyCar

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

Latest videos

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.