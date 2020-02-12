IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar / COTA February testing / Testing report

Bourdais leads test with three hours to go, Palou stars

Bourdais leads test with three hours to go, Palou stars
By:
Feb 12, 2020, 9:27 PM

Sebastien Bourdais put AJ Foyt Racing at the top in Texas with three hours of the 6hr10min Spring Training session still remaining, but his replacement at Dale Coyne Racing, rookie Alex Palou has also been a stars.

With eight sets of slicks available thanks to yesterday’s and this morning’s virtual washouts at Circuit of The Americas, the teams have had eight sets of Firestone slicks available in the 6hr10min session. As track conditions became ever more favorable, most new session pacesetters – and there have been several – have taken huge chunks of time from the driver they replaced in top spot. 

The session’s halfway mark was reached under a red flag as Marcus Ericsson beached his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda in the new gravel trap at Turn 19, which has been extended this year. The corner itself has not been reprofiled but the timing loop has been shortened so that anyone who uses excess of the runoff asphalt will have that lap discounted.

Bourdais was 0.5783sec faster than the Ganassi car of Scott Dixon, with 2018 Indy Lights champion Patricio O’Ward putting the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet third. Bourdais will now turn the #14 Foyt car over to Dalton Kellett, one of the drivers with whom he’ll share the entry this year.

Fourth was last year’s Super Formula rookie of the year, Alex Palou who looked very fast and smooth around the sweepers in the final sector of the lap, beating Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power by 0.04sec who was struggling in that final sector.

Felix Rosenqvist made it two Ganassi cars in the top six, ahead of reigning Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud, and the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, Alex Rossi who survived a spin in his pink-and-black AutoNation-colored machine.

Graham Rahal was ninth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda ahead of the Carlin-Chevy of Max Chilton.

Rookie and 2019 Lights champ Oliver Askew in the second Arrow McLaren SP car  looked very quick as the track was still drying in the early afternoon.

Felipe Nasr turned 49 laps in the second Carlin car, but now hands over the #31 entry to Sergio Sette Camara, with whom he will share the car in the season ahead.

Supercars star Scott McLaughlin survived a spin in the #2 Penske and lay 2sec off the ultimate pace, but with several tire sets left to use.

Series IndyCar
Event COTA February testing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

