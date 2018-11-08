Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Confusion over 2020 Brazil IndyCar race

shares
comments
Confusion over 2020 Brazil IndyCar race
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Co-author: Erick Gabriel
1h ago

The Mayor of Rio de Janeiro has announced there will be an IndyCar race in the city streets in 2020, but series officials have denied that any such deal has been done.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella said that he had received representatives from the IndyCar Series and declared the race will take place in the city with sections in the Sambódromo and Presidente Vargas Avenue.

On his Twitter account, a video was released showing part of a proposed track layout with Crivella stating in Portuguese, “I’m here with the IndyCar organizers that will come to make a race here in 2020 in the ‘Sambódromo’.

 

“I saw the project, I'm going to publish this news about the race that we are thinking of doing here in Rio de Janeiro. It’s a great event for our city and it will attract a lot of tourists. Thank you.”

However, Mark Miles, CEO and president of Hulman & Company which owns IndyCar, told Motorsport.com he knew nothing about a race in Rio, while president of competition and operations Jay Frye said “there’s nothing to comment on.”

Tony Cotman of NZR Consulting, IndyCar’s usual designer of temporary street tracks, said that he too couldn’t comment.

CART Indy cars raced in Rio de Janeiro from 1996 to 2000 at the highly challenging Jacarepaguá trapezoid oval, which used part of the old F1 course, renamed Autodromo Internacional Nelson Piquet. That track was demolished in 2012 to make way for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

IndyCar more recently raced on the streets of São Paulo, from 2010 to ’13, but a proposed 2015 race in Brasilia was canceled less than two months before it was due to be held as the season opener after a change of governorship in the region.

Next article
Castroneves praises Danica Patrick, has mixed feelings on W Series

Previous article

Castroneves praises Danica Patrick, has mixed feelings on W Series
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

The verdict on F1's definitive 2019 regulations
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Special feature

The verdict on F1's definitive 2019 regulations

3h ago
Verstappen: I could've Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: I could've "damaged someone" over lost Mexico pole

Hamilton: Bottas partnership probably F1's greatest ever Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bottas partnership probably F1's greatest ever

Latest videos
Castroneves pays tribute to Danica Patrick, mixed feelings over W Series 10:46
IndyCar

Castroneves pays tribute to Danica Patrick, mixed feelings over W Series

19h ago
Helio Castroneves as you've never seen him before 05:30
IndyCar

Helio Castroneves as you've never seen him before

Nov 6, 2018

News in depth
Confusion over 2020 Brazil IndyCar race
IndyCar

Confusion over 2020 Brazil IndyCar race

Castroneves praises Danica Patrick, has mixed feelings on W Series
IndyCar

Castroneves praises Danica Patrick, has mixed feelings on W Series

IndyCar forms new branch to manage international media rights
IndyCar

IndyCar forms new branch to manage international media rights

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.