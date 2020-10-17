Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Warm Up in
09 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
20 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in
01 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta II / Race report

Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance
By:

Collisions involving the hitherto dominant #6 Acura and the #77 Mazda have turned the Prototype order on its head halfway through the 23rd running of Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Prototype

An early and short sixth stop for the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi V.R, and a charging drive from Felipe Nasr, put the Whelen Engineering ahead of the Acura #6 driven by Simon Pagenaud, which spent the next stint trying to catch the Caddy, but also hold off Tristan Nunez in the #77 Mazda RT24-P, the pair covered by just two seconds.

However the caution flag flew for only the second time just past the four-hour mark when Rob Hodes fell off the track in the LMP2 Inter Europol Competition Oreca, although the Polish car was able to get going again unaided.

Into the pits they trailed, Nasr ahead and remaining onboard, while Pagenaud handed back to Dane Cameron. After servicing, Cameron reached the pit exit just in time for Nasr’s AXR Caddy nip in front. However, since Nasr had been in the slow lane at pit exit, he was ordered by Race Control to drop behind the #6 Acura, and right in front of Nunez’s Mazda. Fourth was the WTR Cadillac of Renger van der Zande which had been in danger of going a lap down in the previous stint but had now been jumped ahead of the #7 Acura, which Rossi handed over to Ricky Taylor.

As half distance approached, the Prototypes made their eighth pitstops, and as Oliver Jarvis emerged from the pits having taken over the #77 Mazda, he made contact with Alessandro Balzan’s GTD Ferrari, which sent him back to the right and made hard contact with the right wall. Jarvis then limped the car back to the pits and went behind the wall.

Somehow leader Cameron got involved too – perhaps with an LMP2 machine – and went off the track. The subsequent yellow saw Cameron drive back to the pits for a new nose section and fell to fourth.

The sister Acura of Taylor thus took over the lead ahead of WTR’s Cadillac, now driven by Ryan Briscoe, with Pipo Derani third in the AXR Cadillac, Tristan Vautier in the #5 JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac ahead of Cameron.

Patrick Kelly continued to lead LMP2 for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ahead of John Farano’s Tower Motorsport by Starworks car, followed four laps down by the Inter Europol Competition entry.

GT Le Mans

Augusto Farfus was able to continue Jesse Krohn’s fine work in the previous two stints to continue leading GT Le Mans in the #24 BMW M8, but after the second yellow of the race and the pitstops that followed, Corvette Racing jumped Nicky Catsburg in the #3 C8.R ahead of the two Porsche 911 RSRs of Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell. However, following the restart, Campbell would fall behind Oliver Gavin’s #4 Corvette and John Edwards who’d taken over from Farfus but had suffered a long stop due to right-rear wheelchange trouble. A collision at Turn 10 between Campbell and Edwards saw them both half spin but didn’t stop Edwards from taking third from Gavin who had been embroiled in the mess, and according to IMSA Radio sustained right-side diffuser damage and lost a lot of pace.

Just before half distance, a failed overtake by Jaminet on Catsburg’s Corvette allowed Edwards to steal past into second. Then the third yellow of the race sent the field into the pits, with Edwards now leading Catsburg, with Jaminet third ahead of Fassler (taking over the #4 Corvette from Gavin) and Tandy.

GT Daytona

During the class’s fifth stop (six for Paul Miller Racing’s off-strategy Lamborghini), AIM Vasser Sullivan jumped its #12 car driven by Townsend Bell ahead of the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX of Shinya Michimi, with Alessandro Balzan Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 in third ahead of the PMR Lambo of Bryan Sellers, Alvaro Parente in the Heinricher/MSR Acura and Ian James in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

With 5h30m to go, Balzan took second from Michimi and then set the class’s fastest lap to draw within half a second of Bell. The third yellow of the race caused by Balzan’s collision with the Mazda Prototype, saw Sellers stay out, ahead of Frankie Montecalvo who’d taken over from Bell, Michimi, Balzan, Trent Hindman in the Heinricher MSR Acura and Jan Heylen back in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

He ran just ahead of Pfaff Motorsports’ similar car, driven by Zacharie Robichon, which had needed to go off strategy earlier with a puncture.

 

Petit Le Mans: Acura leads Cadillac, Mazda after three hours

Previous article

Petit Le Mans: Acura leads Cadillac, Mazda after three hours

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta II
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021

Crutchlow: Suspension update “not miracle cure” for Honda
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Suspension update “not miracle cure” for Honda

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury

Latest news

Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance

Petit Le Mans: Acura leads Cadillac, Mazda after three hours
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Petit Le Mans: Acura leads Cadillac, Mazda after three hours

The 23rd annual IMSA Petit Le Mans is underway!
IMSA IMSA / Leg report

The 23rd annual IMSA Petit Le Mans is underway!

Petit Le Mans: Acura Team Penske, Corvette, MSR take poles
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

Petit Le Mans: Acura Team Penske, Corvette, MSR take poles

Trending

1
Supercars

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

2
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

3
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci

4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury

5
WEC

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Latest news

Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance

Petit Le Mans: Acura leads Cadillac, Mazda after three hours
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Acura leads Cadillac, Mazda after three hours

The 23rd annual IMSA Petit Le Mans is underway!
IMSA

The 23rd annual IMSA Petit Le Mans is underway!

Petit Le Mans: Acura Team Penske, Corvette, MSR take poles
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Acura Team Penske, Corvette, MSR take poles

Pla named as full-time MSR Acura driver for 2021
IMSA

Pla named as full-time MSR Acura driver for 2021

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.