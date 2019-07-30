Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Road America / Breaking news

Milner to make Corvette IMSA return at Road America

shares
comments
Milner to make Corvette IMSA return at Road America
By:
Jul 30, 2019, 1:38 PM

Corvette Racing driver Tommy Milner will make his return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road America this weekend.

Milner, 33, had been forced to sit out the last two IMSA rounds at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Lime Rock Park after injuring his left hand in a first-lap crash at Watkins Glen.

Swiss veteran Marcel Fassler had deputised for the American driver alongside Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette C7.R, having partnered Gavin and Milner for both the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Sebring 12 Hours at the start of the season.

“I get really excited to go to Road America each year," said Milner. "It’s one of those classic, old-school circuits on our schedule. We’re super-lucky in IMSA to have such cool tracks to go to.

"These circuits are what every driver wants in a race track. The long straights, the big brake zones and the challenge of the circuit… it promotes great competition especially in multi-class sports car racing."

Gavin and Milner have yet to score a win in the GT Le Mans class this season, having picked up a best finish of third at Long Beach - their only top-five finish of the 2019 campaign.

Teammates Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia have likewise not won a race this year, but lie third in the GTLM standings with four rounds to go, 17 points down on Porsche duo Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor.

"We tested for Le Mans here in May and all of us have looked forward to coming back," said Magnussen. "Both Corvettes were on the podium last year in GTLM.

"Our goal is to have one on the top step. It would be great if it were me and Antonio to make up ground in the championship.”

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R, GTLM: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R, GTLM: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia

Photo by: Jake Galstad / LAT Images

Next article
Cindric unsure if WEC hypercar regs “move the needle” for Penske

Previous article

Cindric unsure if WEC hypercar regs “move the needle” for Penske

Next article

Nasr, Derani "have to believe" in IMSA title chances

Nasr, Derani "have to believe" in IMSA title chances
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road America
Drivers Tommy Milner
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

VIR

VIR

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”
IMSA

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura
IMSA

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR
VASC

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”
IMSA

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail
IMSA

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.