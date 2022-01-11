Tickets Subscribe
Previous / BMW names drivers for two-car Rolex 24 GTD Pro attack
IMSA News

Corvette star Taylor says C8.R is ready for new GTD Pro "battle"

By:

Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor says the increased competition level of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship’s new GTD Pro class is his main attraction for the upcoming season of America’s premier sportscar series.

Corvette star Taylor says C8.R is ready for new GTD Pro “battle”

Speaking ahead of next weekend’s Roar Before the 24 test, which precedes the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, Taylor and his teammates admitted they’d missed the multi-marque opposition in the GTLM class which was phased out last year.

The Corvette C8.R will now run in a reduced specification, that equalizes its performance to its GT3 rivals and sports ABS brakes and the common GTD class tires.

“We’re looking forward to the competition,” said Taylor who will again partner Antonio Garcia in the #3 car for the full IMSA season, with Nicky Catsburg added for enduros. “The last couple of years, we were mainly racing our teammates. BMW and Porsche were there, but when you get down to racing just your teammate, those are the toughest guys to race. They have similar equipment and the same tools as you, plus they’re great drivers.

“I’m looking forward to having 13 cars to battle. I’ve missed battling on starts and restarts, the strategy wars… that’s my biggest thing. I missed the actual racing side of what we had in the past.

“The last couple of years, the field was getting smaller and smaller in GTLM. Now with IMSA moving to GTD Pro, we’re very excited. In moving to a new class, there is going to be a lot to learn for us with our car and converting it over to the spec. But if anyone is up to the task, it’s Corvette Racing.”

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

To prepare for this season, Corvette Racing ran its cars with the ABS system at Detroit, when its cars literally had no competition so were ineligible for points, and since then further development work on the system has been undertaken.

“We did a couple of days testing last year after Petit Le Mans with the car to get a better understanding of the tire, ABS and what we have to run this year,” added Taylor. “We’re also spending lots of time in the simulator as well.

“There are a lot of little details that IMSA is making us do to get the C8.R closer. The car wasn’t designed for the class so they’re trying to make it as even as possible.

“The biggest aspect is understanding the way the tire works. The team has spent so many years with Michelin to develop the confidential tire to work properly for our car. Now we’re moving to a tire that will work for a front-engine, mid-engine and rear-engine car.

“Understanding how that works and maximizing it for not just one lap but over a stint will be a huge thing to learn. ABS is another thing to understand, the brake wear with that system.”

When asked about the team’s prospect for the Rolex 24 on January 29/30, Taylor replied: “Thirteen cars in the class… every one of those cars I’ve seen so far can win the race. It definitely will be a big battle.

“At the end of the day it’s still a 24-hour race. I’m sure with a lot of those drivers and teams, they’re going to want to lead a lot and throughout the night. We just need to rely on our history and experience and knowing that we need to be there at the end, just like last year.

“The fight comes down to the last couple of hours. We need to get through the night with a strong, safe car and go for the win at the end.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
