Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021

shares
comments
Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021
By:

Meyer Shank Racing has confirmed that Dane Cameron will join Olivier Pla as full-time teammate as the squad returns to the Prototype class for the first time since 2016.

Cameron, a former open-wheel racing rising star, won the IMSA GT Daytona championship in a Turner Motorsports BMW Z4, then the IMSA Prototype title in 2016 in the middle of a highly successful three-year stint at Action Express Racing, before joining Acura Team Penske in 2018.

He became arguably the star of the full-time line-up, and together with Juan Pablo Montoya clinched the 2019 title.

“I’m excited to join Meyer Shank Racing and continue my relationship with Acura and HPD,” said the 32-year-old Californian. “I have a lot of experience with the ARX-05 and I know that car inside and out.

“It’s been really fun to be a part of the development of that car from the very beginning. It’s proven to be a race winner and a championship winner in 2019. I will certainly do my best to bring everything that I’ve learned about this car to the team and make sure that MSR and everyone gets up to speed quickly.

“I’ve known Mike [Shank] for quite a while now in IMSA but I haven’t had the opportunity to drive for him. I admire Mike’s passion for the sport. We’ve always talked about putting a program together and it’s cool that we finally worked it out and I’ll get to drive for him next year with the Acura DPi.”

“We’re very excited to have Dane join us next year,” added Shank. “He’s proven that he is a top contender in one of the toughest classes out there. Just like what we did with the Acura NSX, he did for the Acura ARX-05. He developed that car and made it a championship-winning car.

“We’re happy to have him onboard and hopefully work towards bringing home another championship for Acura.” 

The news comes hot on the heels of MSR winning its second straight IMSA GTD Teams’ title with the NSX, also earning Acura the Manufacturers’ crown, and Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry the GTD drivers’ crown. Meanwhile, Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor and Team Penske scored Acura its second straight Prototype crowns with the ARX-05.

MSR also won its last race in the Prototype category, the 2016 Petit Le Mans.

While AJ Allmendinger has long been confirmed as the squad’s fourth driver for next year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, as per usual, the team’s third driver for all four endurance races has not yet been announced. However, Colton Herta – who has raced a GTLM-class BMW M8 in enduros over the past two IMSA seasons – is understood to be one of the favorites for the ride.

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021

Previous article

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Dane Cameron
Teams Meyer Shank Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

Damaged front wing caused Stroll's loss of pace in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Damaged front wing caused Stroll's loss of pace in Turkey

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP

Norris made "worst start of everyone's career ever" in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris made "worst start of everyone's career ever" in Turkey

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021

Mir: Title-winning Valencia MotoGP race was a “nightmare”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: Title-winning Valencia MotoGP race was a “nightmare”

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

Latest news

Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021

Wright drivers celebrate Sebring win despite failed shock
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Wright drivers celebrate Sebring win despite failed shock

Mazda’s Sebring win “a huge result” says Tincknell
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda’s Sebring win “a huge result” says Tincknell

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

5h
2
Formula 1

Damaged front wing caused Stroll's loss of pace in Turkey

4h
3
Formula 1

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey

1h
4
Formula 1

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP

7h
5
Formula 1

Norris made "worst start of everyone's career ever" in Turkey

7h

Latest news

Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021
IMSA

Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021
IMSA

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021

Wright drivers celebrate Sebring win despite failed shock
IMSA

Wright drivers celebrate Sebring win despite failed shock

Mazda’s Sebring win “a huge result” says Tincknell
IMSA

Mazda’s Sebring win “a huge result” says Tincknell

Tandy “very sad” in Sebring glory as Porsche signs off
IMSA

Tandy “very sad” in Sebring glory as Porsche signs off

Latest videos

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
8h

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
8h

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

12 Hours of Sebring: Night Practice 2 02:05
IMSA
Nov 13, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Night Practice 2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.