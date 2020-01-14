Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours rules tweaked to combat "lottery effect"

shares
comments
Spa 24 Hours rules tweaked to combat "lottery effect"
By:
Jan 14, 2020, 2:12 PM

New rules have been introduced for the renamed GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and its blue-riband Spa 24 Hours round to encourage more strategic racing.

The changes to the sporting regulations for the series formerly known as the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup include re-introducing a competitive element to pitstops and new regulations governing the mandatory technical pitstop at the Spa round in July. 

The revisions come after the series faced criticism from the teams and the media claiming that the restrictive regulations were dumbing down the racing.  

A limitation on the time a car must spend in the pits at each regular stop for fuel and tyres, first introduced in 2016, has been abolished for 2020. 

Tyres changes have been allowed at the same time as refuelling since 2018, but from this year they can only be replaced after the fuel has gone into the car.

The time it takes to refuel will be controlled electronically with sensors linked to each car's data-logging system, but there will be no minimum time for the tyre change. 

The key revision in rules governing the mandatory technical stop at Spa, which was introduced to allow for a free change of brakes, is that cars can now enter the pits during a safety car or under full-course yellow virtual safety car conditions.

This has been designed to remove what GTWCE boss Stephane Ratel called the "lottery effect" of the previous rules, under which a car already in the pits when a safety car or a FCY was called could take its technical pitstop. It played a significant role in the victory by the GPX Racing Porsche squad at Spa last year (pictured below).

#20 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Richard Lietz

#20 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Richard Lietz

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The length of the technical pitstop has been reduced from five to four minutes. Additionally, it can now be taken from the start of the 12th hour up until the end of the 22nd, whereas last year it had to be completed by the end of the 15th hour. 

Ratel told Motorsport.com that he wanted to "re-introduce strategy and teamwork because they are an important part of endurance racing". 

He explained that the only reason limitations on pitstops were introduced was to restrict the spending of manufacturers and teams on reducing refuelling time.  

"I always said I didn't like them, but we introduced them to stop the arms race in the pits when there was no other appropriate system available for a price that we felt could impose on the teams," he said. 

"Progress with the technology means that we can measure and control the refuelling time electronically."

The changes to the sporting regulations have been welcomed by the teams.

Matt Wilson, team manager of the M-Sport Bentley squad which will contest the Spa 24 Hours as part of its 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge campaign, told Motorsport.com: "The old rules took the competitive element out of pitstops, because it was easy to get the tyre change done before the fuel had gone in. 

"Now we will have the chance to gain time in the pits, the opportunity to maybe jump a couple of cars."

Black Falcon Mercedes team manager Sean Paul Breslin suggested that the new rules would create more tactical opportunities. 

"It will create more of a strategic element to the racing," he said. "That has to be good and we might see more double stinting on the tyres."

But he warned that freeing up of the tyre changes will have a cost implication. 

"The best-trained teams will be quickest in the pits and training costs money," he explained. "Our pit crew is largely made up of mechanics who are with us only at the weekend, so the rule is going to favour teams with full-timers."

#4 Mercedes-AMG Team Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3: Yelmer Buurman, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel

#4 Mercedes-AMG Team Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3: Yelmer Buurman, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Related video

Next article
Jarvis rejoins Bentley for full 2020 IGTC campaign

Previous article

Jarvis rejoins Bentley for full 2020 IGTC campaign
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Al-Attiyah wipes out Sainz's lead

3h
2
Formula 1

How Mercedes fooled 'naive' rivals in 2019

1h
3
Formula 1

A skydive that "upset" Ferrari, and more - Leclerc Q&A

4
Formula 1

Kubica: Blaming tyres "cheap excuse" for disappointing 2019

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses

26m

Latest videos

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights 04:55
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza 01:45
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights 11:34
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide 00:53
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights 11:00
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights

Latest news

Spa 24 Hours rules tweaked to combat "lottery effect"
WCEE

Spa 24 Hours rules tweaked to combat "lottery effect"

Jarvis rejoins Bentley for full 2020 IGTC campaign
WCEE

Jarvis rejoins Bentley for full 2020 IGTC campaign

Blomqvist joins R-Motorsport after BMW exit
WCEE

Blomqvist joins R-Motorsport after BMW exit

BMW reveals teaser image of all-new M4 GT3
WCEE

BMW reveals teaser image of all-new M4 GT3

Bortolotti parts ways with Lamborghini, joins Audi
WCEE

Bortolotti parts ways with Lamborghini, joins Audi

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.