Kevin Harvick "going to have fun" with his eNASCAR debut

Harvick, the 2014 series champion, will make his first start in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series race Sunday at the virtual Richmond (Va.) Raceway (1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports).

The Pro Invitational Series features past and present Cup Series drivers and emulates the original 2020 Cup schedule.

Harvick, 44, had no prior experience in iRacing and only recently got a simulator set up at his home and began to practice.

“I’ve been trying to practice one hour a day. I’ve got Busch Light on my Ford Mustang and I’m going to have fun with it. I did win a street stock race this week (on iRacing) … after I wrecked in the first four,” Harvick said. “I won a Legends race by default because the whole field crashed. But those are really my only two iRacing wins. They’re not pretty. I did wreck the whole field in a Legends race the other day after starting on the front row on lap one. So, that was high entertainment.”

In actual competition at Richmond, Harvick has three victories in 38 career starts, with his most recent victory coming in April 2013. Harvick said he views the eNASCAR events as something fun to help fill the gap during the COVID-19 pandemic until real racing can resume. “The whole iRacing thing has introduced me to a whole new network of people and it’s opened my eyes to a whole new group of racers,” he said. “It’s a different culture, but it’s still a racing culture.”